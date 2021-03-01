Prof Kerali’s real ingenuity was to spot, nurture talent

By Emilly C. Maractho More by this Author



Since we lost Prof Anthony Kerali on February 18, many have eulogised him as a trailblazer, genius and a gentleman with sharp intellect. They know him for great road designs and golf.

On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, I had a meeting scheduled with him but he did not make it. He said he was caught up in another meeting.

When I was called to confirm if he had passed on the next day, it sounded like a joke. Minutes later, I confirmed the news to my shock. We laid Prof Kerali to rest on Wednesday, February 25, in his village of Erussi (Orussi), Nebbi District.

I met Prof Kerali in 2004. I received an email from him requesting to meet me. I had only heard of him. It was a two-line email, introducing himself and describing his office, at the then Faculty of Technology.

On the suggested day, I walked into his office. He welcomed me and said, ‘Hi Emilly, thank you for coming. Please have a seat’.

Then he asked an odd question. ‘Where did you learn English?’ I took it to mean he wanted my academic background. So I told him about my educational journey.

Then he shook his head. ‘That is funny’, he said. ‘I thought you studied journalism. I have been reading your articles and wanted to encourage you to apply for a scholarship. You write very well’.

He asked for my transcript and after a minute of scanning it said, ‘come and teach for us. We have a programme that has cross cutting courses. I am sure you can teach.’ He had just started Department of Construction Economics and Management.

It was my turn to say, ‘that is funny’. I laughed and said I could not possibly teach anyone. I had never thought of teaching. I declined. He unsuccessfully tried to persuade me.

I told him I was so soft spoken, quiet and not keen on dealing with many people. He smiled and said, ‘I am also quite. And if our discussion is anything to go by, you will make a great academic.’ Still I said no. Besides, I had what I thought was a great job that paid well. The salary at Makerere at the time was not exciting.

We never met or spoke again until the next semester when he asked to see me again. I still said no.

Then he engaged the person who at the time was my mentor and friend, the late Dr Salim Bachou, who did not help by saying in me he saw a natural academic, I just did not know it. Dr Bachou sat me down and refused to listen to the many excuses I had. He said I was a PhD material.



They settled the matter by advising that I try teaching part time for one semester, and if I did not like it, I could say goodbye. Dr Bachou offered mentorship and Prof Kerali agreed to flexible teaching hours.

That started my academic journey and after two years, I resigned my job. I took a large salary cut and Prof Kerali assured me that the money would come, eventually (I hope so) and education would take me places.

I enjoyed working with Prof Kerali for six years until I was transferred to Development Studies. He continued to check on me, to encourage me to pursue further studies. It did not matter where I was, he checked.

He was almost the only one who believed that I was doing the right thing going for a second MA in 2011. He said I was young and five years would end soon enough.

When I completed my PhD, he was very proud. I became a professorial material to him. He made me feel that I deserved to be on the high table on my own terms.

He was unhappy when I resigned my full time position at Makerere University, but said he trusted that I would thrive in my new place.

Many people knew him as a quite person or proud academic. But we talked and laughed alot. We talked about the economy, politics and writing, most of the times. I was humbled by how highly he thought of me, respected my opinion and read my column every week.

Prof Kerali’s real ingenuity was spotting and nurturing talent. That was not limited to students he taught or in his department. He knew how to tell the world he was smart, not in loud words but great deeds.

That single door he opened for me at Makerere turned out to be the best thing for my career. I used it well. It has ultimately opened many other doors and taken me places. He believed in me and wished me well, which included playing golf.

The brightest stars shine only long enough to ensure some lives are changed forever. His light will keep shining in other stars he spotted and nurtured.

I will dearly miss my friend, mentor, reader and champion. Rest in peace Prof A. G Kerali.



Ms Maractho (PhD) is the head and senior lecturer, Department of Journalism and Media Studies at UCU. emillycm@gmail.com