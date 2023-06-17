Profile of the best security outfit your money can buy

Saracen, Ultimate Security, KK Security, Tight Security, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), Securiko, Securior Grey, G4S Uganda. Now tell me, who is the “odd man” out on this here list?

Anyone who knows what is going on in Uganda will insist, and correctly so, that there is no “odd man” out! Catch my drift? In fact, there’d be neither controversy nor contradiction if one asked CMI to properly join The Uganda Private Security Association (TUPSA) like all the others on the list.

Negotiating release of a detainee a few weeks ago – at a police station – I calmly listened to the complainant brag about how he had spent money getting some security operatives at CMI to capture my client and that he needed a refund. What was the matter? A bounced cheque of less than Shs5 million. Not dollars, but shillings.

A few weeks earlier I had had the reverse at my desk: a client with “do you know who I am?” airs, bragging that he would be happy to deploy CMI operatives to arrest his opponent to teach him a lesson.

Anyone in Kampala will recognise these as familiar stories and confirm that CMI is the best security agency that your money can buy. The advantage CMI has is that it is deemed untouchable and above the law; many CMI operatives – most of them loud, arrogant and the embodiment of impunity – will do anything for you at a fee. And anyone in their hands is a candidate for torture. There is of course an easy way out: pay up!

As a lawyer for Rwandans arrested at the height of the Uganda-Rwanda cold war a few years ago, one of the problems we encountered was people who were simply reported by their rivals or enemies to CMI as Rwandan spies. For some, their families had to pay for them not to be tortured.

And for them not to be thrown into the court martial. And lastly, for them to come out. It was a disturbing pattern. It’s a dreadful thing to be captured by these CMI operatives, because then all due legal process ceases to apply. God help you!

Ideally, military intelligence is the heart and soul of the army, because it collects information locally and internationally and processes it to provide threat assessment and projections.

In that way, the military is able to make informed decisions on how best to organise, train and equip itself in light of potential crises. And it is the efficiency of military intelligence that will inform the deployment of armed forces in combat missions and whatever other operations are in issue.

Efficiency of intelligence determines whether wars will be won or lost and how so. It is one of the reasons small countries like Israel, probably the very best in intelligence operations, have proved a handful for their enemies. Superior intelligence keeps an army a step ahead of its opponents.

Don’t expect our army to be efficient when it’s backed by a military intelligence outfit that is obviously distracted by two things: one, the dubious objective to keep the National Resistance Movement (NRM) in power. And two, the rat race that has consumed Uganda: people trying to acquire as much wealth as they can, in ways less than honest.

The brand that CMI has built over the years can be ascertained by casually asking anyone – and that means anyone on the street, at random – what quickly comes to mind when the ‘CMI’ is mentioned. And you will not be far from “torture”, “unlawful detention”, “impunity”, “corruption” and so on.

CMI ought to have been known as an elite, highly efficient outfit that enjoys public confidence and respect. Instead, they elicit fear and dread, unleashing terror on harmless and helpless citizens who, ironically, fund the Defence budget nicely with expenditure largely classified, and therefore hard to get accountability for.

CMI is for that reason a symbol of our failure in the broader narrative of State and nation building. How do we build a Uganda with systems and structures that are aligned to national interest and which exist and work for the benefit of the people?

How do we ensure that State institutions are not used and abused for private gain, to feather the nests of the high and mighty, oppress the citizenry and promote regime longevity? Tough questions.