Profit-centric to purpose-driven; the new norm for sustainable business

Not too long ago, businesses had a singular obsession of making profits for their shareholders. The bottom line reigned supreme, and little else registered on the corporate radar.

However, a remarkable transformation is brewing, heralding a shift towards embracing community investment as the guiding principle for sustainable corporate growth.

This is because businesses are inextricably linked to the communities they operate in. The symbiotic relationship between businesses and their communities is the very bedrock upon which their success is built.

Think about it: your employees, your customers, and your brand advocates—they’re all part of this larger ecosystem. It is the investment in this ecosystem that primes the pump for long-term growth and sustainability.

The evidence is compelling. Numerous studies underscore the substantial impact of community investment on a business growth and resilience. Foremost among the benefits is the cultivation of an exceptionally positive brand image. Businesses that actively engage in community initiatives send an unequivocal message that they are not just about the bottom line but they are about making a meaningful difference in the communities.

For instance, in today’s fiercely competitive job market, prospective employees are increasingly gravitating toward brands that radiate generosity and altruism. A recent study found that a staggering 64 percent of Millennials wouldn’t even consider working for a business or company lacking robust Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) values. This statistic isn’t just a blip on the radar—it’s a tidal wave, especially considering that by 2025, Millennials are projected to constitute a whopping 75 percent of the workforce.

The impact of community investment extends beyond the workplace; it resonates with consumers. In today’s world, consumers aren’t merely seeking products or services; they’re seeking out brands that prioritize people and purpose over profit.

In this context, community investments have become a potent competitive advantage, elevating brand images and harmonizing with the ethical standards cherished by today’s consumers.

It should come as no surprise that businesses are wholeheartedly embracing the mantle of community investment. Consider MTN Uganda, for instance, with its MTN Foundation, which has invested a substantial Shs30 billion in more than 250 projects spanning various fields including Information and Communication Technology, youth empowerment, health and education, and fortifying communities. This commitment has impacted more than 2.5 million people, fostering loyalty to the telecom giant.

Such companies, by investing in community well-being, not only enrich lives but also cultivate a loyal customer base, contributing to their enduring success.

Hence, the writing on the wall is clear: community investment is no longer an option; it’s an imperative. As societal expectations continue to evolve, and our stakeholders’ demands more from the corporate realm, businesses can no longer afford to be mere bystanders.

Community investment transcends mere financial contributions; it’s about creating a lasting impact, nurturing positive brand images, attracting and retaining top talent, and, most importantly, improving the lives of those who need it most. It’s not just a responsibility; it’s a golden opportunity for businesses to be a positive force in our world.

In this ever-evolving business landscape, community investment has transformed from an option into a guiding compass, leading us toward a more inclusive, connected, and impactful society.

So, the time is now for businesses to step up, to embrace the new reality of corporate responsibility. The future is clear – invest in communities, and you invest in your own sustainability.

Mr Onapito Ekomoloit is the MTN Uganda Foundation Board of Trustees and Corporate Sustainability Initiative expert.