Promote girls’ participation in ICT to bridge digital divide

Every fourth Thursday in April, the global ICT fraternity comes together to celebrate International Girls in ICT Day. An initiative of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Girls in ICT Day was established to encourage girls and young women to embrace careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Since 2011, Girls in ICT Day has grown into a global movement that galvanises governments, ICT regulatory bodies, tech companies, academia, UN agencies and NGOs to engage in activities such as skills training, mentorship, and networking with the aim of empowering girls to choose STEM fields as viable career paths.

Last year, Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) joined secondary schoolgirls in Bidi Bidi refugee camp, Yumbe District, to celebrate Girls in ICT Day. Home to 270,000 refugees, Bidi Bidi is the biggest refugee camp in Uganda and 22 percent of its residents are youth aged 15–24. Girls and young women comprise 53 percent of this population.

This year, Girls in ICT Day celebrations in Uganda will be held in Sembabule District where activities will include formation of school ICT clubs in seven schools.

Internationally, Girls in ICT will be celebrated on April 27 in Zimbabwe as part of the Transform Africa Summit 2023, in collaboration with the Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe and Smart Africa.

The theme adopted for this year’s celebration, “Digital Skills for Life”, underlines the importance of digital skills in helping girls and young women to take advantage of exciting career opportunities in the ICT sector.

Explaining the rationale behind this theme in a video message dedicated to Girls in ICT Day 2023, Dr Cosmas Zavazava, the director of ITU Development Bureau, describes digital skills as one of the most critical reasons why girls and young women lag behind their male counterparts in STEM careers.

Indeed, according to a study conducted by UCC in 2020 to examine children’s online experiences in Uganda, limited digital skills were found to play a big part in exacerbating the gender digital divide as revealed in the following key findings:

• On average, boys were more likely to report that they know how to save photos, change their privacy settings, and download information online than girls.

• While 35.1 percent of the boys could save a photo online, only 28.7 percent of the girls could do the same.

• 24.8 percent of boys could change their privacy settings compared to only 18.8 percent of girls.

• More boys could verify the truthfulness of information online than girls; that is, 22.2 percent boys compared to 14.8 percent girls.

• Only 23.4 percent of the boys and 13.8 percent of the girls had the skill to choose the best keywords for online searches.

• About half (50.3 percent) of the children who knew how to use the internet indicated that they knew which information to share and not share online; of these 29.8 percent were boys and 21.4 percent were girls.

These findings have helped to inform and reinforce relevant UCC interventions, including school ICT labs, ICT clubs, digital science content, e-learning, teacher ICT retooling as well as digital skilling for women and youth.

As we celebrate Girls in ICT Day, stakeholders are called upon to equip girls with digital skills, end retrogressive gender stereotypes, work towards greater internet access and affordability for all, and minimise online harassment so as to brighten women’s chances of thriving in the ICT sector and thus help to bridge the gender digital divide.

This is not only in line with the Government of Uganda’s digital transformation agenda as expressed in National Development Plan (NDP) III, but also UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5 on gender equality.

We simply cannot afford to leave girls and young women behind.

Happy International Girls in ICT Day!