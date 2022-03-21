Promote inclusion for people living with Down syndrome

Today is the World Down’s Syndrome Day. This year, the theme is about inclusion. Down’s or Down syndrome is a genetic disorder in which a child is born with an extra copy or extra genetic material of their 21st chromosome. Chromosomes are small “packs” in each cell that contain our genes. Genes determine how our bodies form, what we look like, and how the body works.

A normal human cell has 23 pairs of chromosomes, one to 22, and a pair of sex chromosomes (xx or xy). This makes a total of 46 chromosomes. Down syndrome babies have 47 chromosomes. The extra chromosome changes how the child looks causing physical, intellectual and developmental challenges.

Down syndrome occurs worldwide and affects all races; one in every 800 newborns have it. In Uganda, for the 1,200,000 annual births, it is estimated that 1,500 babies are born with down syndrome annually.

There are three types of chromosomal abnormalities in Down syndrome. The most common, about 95 percent, is Trisomy 21. The specific egg would have retained the full pair of chromosome 21 and when this is fertilised, the resulting embryo has three copies instead of two. The risk is higher in older mothers.

Patients with the second type, also called Translocation Down syndrome and who form about three percent, have an extra part or a whole extra chromosome 21 attached to or “trans-located” to a different chromosome.

The third type is Mosaic Down syndrome in which some cells have three copies of chromosome 21 and others two copies. Children with Mosaic Down syndrome often have fewer features of Down syndrome due to the presence of some normal cells.

The extra genetic material of chromosome 21 results in affected people having distinct facial appearance, intellectual disability and developmental delay. Most are short, slow to speak, have floppy muscles, and mild-to-moderately low IQ, among others.

Down syndrome is a lifelong condition and early intervention programmes including by therapists are important to help each child’s specific situation. As parents, arm yourself with knowledge to provide the right care and avoid the misconceptions about Down syndrome.

The infant should be examined for heart disease and if any, treatment initiated. A paediatrician can do this and those requiring more advanced care referred to Uganda Heart Institute.

The doctor will also test the functioning of the thyroid glands as low thyroid hormone levels may further retard the development of the child and the IQ. Lack of Vitamin D and reduced activity can lead to low calcium and weaker muscles and bones. Other long-term problems include obesity, dementia, and heart complications.

Most children with down syndrome can attend regular school, learn to read and write but may need extra help. Many are really happy and likeable people and make excellent employees. They also trust easily. This may put them at risk of abuse including sexual abuse. Please protect them.

Despite the happy demeanor however, people with Down syndrome have the same feelings and mood like everyone else and so, experience sadness. Support them through this. Their reaction to pain is not always apparent and some people erroneously think they do not feel pain.

Although they may have difficulties in raising children, people with Down syndrome are fertile and can give birth.