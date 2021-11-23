Promote sanitation, hygiene programmes

International men’s day almost went unnoticed on Friday, November 19. It faded silently on the same day as the World Toilet Day (WTD).

Whereas we can excuse all the men on this globe for not giving it very serious attention, we cannot forgive the men for failure to acknowledge the importance of WTD. Especially when the statistics of households in the whole world owning a toilet is dismal.

The WTD is a day that gives all of us the opportunity to take awareness of access to sanitation facilities a level higher. For, it is the only way that we are going to popularise the need to have a toilet in every household. In so doing, we will stop recycling the same global objectives every 15 years.

There was the need for a toilet during the global priority of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs). It is still a global priority in the era of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). And the SDGs are running out of time. 2030 is only nine years away. So, to state it realistically, we may not be sure, if this target will be achieved. This is because, according to reports, about 3.6 billion people around the world lack safe sanitation. A figure slightly below half of the world’s population. And as citizens of the less-developed world, we make the bigger fraction of this bad statistic.

About 250,000 children below five years die each year from diarrheal diseases caused by lack of proper sanitation or unsafe water. According to sources, in 2020, it was reported that, 8.8 million Ugandans practised open human waste disposal.

This is 1 percent of about 892 million people in the world that defecate on the open land. This practice as we know it is so common in rural and even urban areas. Where communities that cannot access basic sanitation facilities, either share with neighbours or practise open waste disposal.

In the informal settlements (slums), there are almost no toilet facilities. During the night, these facilities are closed, forcing people to look for the open spaces.

The few private and public facilities that exist charge up to Shs300 per use of a toilet, which sometimes communities are not willing to pay for. Let alone being able to afford.

In a situation where toilets are not accessed, it becomes easy to have human waste exposed openly. The open place becomes an option. And running water takes it to our drinking water sources. I guess you can see why the 2030 target seems to be a tough one to achieve. A number of diseases in our part of the globe spreads as a result of not-so-good sanitation practices of communities. These practices are mostly because of the use of open places for human waste disposal.

It is not good for sanitation. Not good for safety. Not good for the environment and is definitely not good for health. Apart from our not-so-good practices, the aspect of culture plays a big part in the failure to access toilets.

Beliefs that do not agree with usage of toilet facilities have to be changed for the betterment of the health of communities. For this to change, three things must successfully happen.

One, there is a need to continue engaging with communities to stop open defecation.

Two, there is a need to continue the promotion of hygiene and sanitation programmes and to continue to educate communities at risk to change cultural perceptions.

Three, there is a need for enforcement of the regulatory requirements.

A toilet in a household is a valuable facility. And a household is not complete without it. Most importantly, the absence of a toilet in a home is not good for the dignity of such a household.

Mr Simon J. Mone is a civil engineer.