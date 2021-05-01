Promoting safety from Covid-19 at the workplace

By Guest Writer More by this Author

In occupational safety and health, our priority is prevention of diseases, injuries and fatalities that may arise during work processes. With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, institution of measures against the transmission risk are paramount as workplaces are now hot spots for the infection.

The risk of transmission of the Covid-19 virus in a workplace can be from:- exposure to droplets from an infected person and/or contact with contaminated surfaces, Crowded and inadequately ventilated workplaces are where the virus may spread by droplet or aerosol more efficiently.

Infected individuals who transmit virus before they even know they are infectious and come in to work before developing symptoms and infect others.

Following the lockdown and permission for work places (except bars and discotheques) to reopen, outbreaks of Covid-19 have been rampant and it is important that transmission is curbed.

Transmission can be controlled as guided by a risk assessment which then informs one on which health and safety measures should be implemented since not all jobs or work tasks have the same risk of exposure. Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures are the cornerstone for handling the Covid-19 transmission and should follow the hierarchy of control.

The hierarchy of controls in occupational health and safety is a framework to protect workers from potential hazards at work.

This framework constitutes methods that ensure: - Elimination, substitution, engineering controls, administrative controls and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE); all of which are intended to keep one protected from workplace hazards. For Covid-19, the most effective method is through elimination of transmission risk at work which can be best accomplished by encouraging work from home. Other ways also include: - determining which tasks can be done remotely; giving preference to vulnerable workers and ensuring that meetings and trainings are done remotely. The next step in the hierarchy is engineering controls as substitution does not apply given the nature of the hazard.

Engineering controls isolate people from the hazard by design or infrastructure cages such as ventilation, physical barriers and environmental/personal cleaning and disinfection for example handwashing stances, alcohol-based hand rub dispensers and waste bins for disposal of used tissues.

Advertisement

Administrative controls aim at changing behaviour in the way people work through policies, standard operating procedures (SOPs), training and communication.

Policies and procedures that can be used may include those to promote working remotely and having flexible work arrangements where possible; enable workers to report if they are unwell or become unwell while at work; encourage and support workers to stay home when unwell; and develop or adapt training and communication on IPC measures for workers.

The PPE in this pandemic are masks and they should be available at the workplace. Non-medical or fabric masks are recommended for general public use, including workplaces that are not health facilities.

Employers, managers, workers and their representatives have an important role in minimising the risk of Covid-19 transmission at work.

By remembering the hierarchy of control and applying it to your workplace, you can greatly reduce the risks of being exposed to the virus that causes Covid-19.

Marianna . N. Agaba