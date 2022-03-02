Proper marketing will improve farmers’ lives

I was in attendance when President Museveni launched the Parish Development Model which is to operate under the theme “Transformation from subsistence to monetary economy through increased production and productivity for improved household’s incomes and livelihood”.

The first pillar of the PDM is Agriculture Value-Chain Development which will cater for production, processing, storage, and marketing. The previous development schemes that aimed at delivering farmers into the money economy majorly focused on increased production with minimum effort towards creating markets, we don’t have to trivialise the fact that farming is an equation, where there is production, there must be demand(market).

Despite enormous resources government has allocated to the agriculture sector over the past years, a big number of Uganda’s farmers are still poor.

Uganda’s marketing strategy has for over the years been fragmented, individual strong companies are left on their own to market their own products at the expense of small or emerging business enterprises that lack the resources to market on a large scale. This directly affects farmers through decrease in farm gate prices because the small-scale business that they mainly sell to have no market.

Government should take a lead in marketing agricultural produce and products as opposed to individual companies, it should come up with marketing strategies, policies, and objectives that have an influence on societies and economy of the nation as a whole, not just on individual companies. Here, specialists and professionals in the field of marketing conduct thorough and dedicated research on the mutual effects that the marketing systems and society have on one another.

Proper marketing strategies can heavily influence what we eat more than you may realise, this can be a catalyst towards improving the livelihoods of farmers. However, despite the known power of food marketing, farmers are more likely to receive funding for seeds and fertilizers than they receive for hiring advertising geniuses.

If you watch America’s super bowl, you could probably have heard of an advert that runs like “avocadoes from Mexico”. Mexican avocado farmers are marketing their avocadoes as a national export which benefits all people involved in the avocado business including grassroots level where farmers benefit through increase in farm gate prices due to high demand. This industrial marketing plus government support has achieved its intended purpose and as of today, Mexico exports avocadoes worth $ 2.5 Billion annually to the USA alone according to the US Department of Agriculture.

Government should also subsidise the price of agricultural products to accelerate their domestic demand. The US government and Kenya in the 1980s launched the “National School Milk Program”. Under this program, the governments subsidized milk prices to encourage its consumption in schools under the campaign dubbed “go to school, get milk”. This helped raise a whole generation of people accustomed to milk and people had to localize it in their diets boosting domestic demand.

As of today, US has one of the highest milk consumption rate per capita and Kenya still stands as the leading in East Africa with the per capita of 106 litters compared to Uganda which stands at 62 litters according to FAO.