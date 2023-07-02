Proposed code of ethics for thieves, robbers: Be cool – no violence, rape

Our dear thieves and robbers, both in government and private sector; hearty salutations – I come in peace and love. Thieves and robbers only raid familiar territory; they do not come from afar, so y’all are our sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, uncles and aunties and quite a few up there are even our grandparents! The Bible commands us to “in all things give thanks” (now that sounds pretty clear to me) and I will do just that for you.



We know many of ye all, but half the time, we are powerless to do much against you in a country where thieves steal iron sheets and walk free, and the police, public prosecutors and magistrates happily gang up to throw in jail those who dared to protest against the heist! Those protesters are still in jail just now, so we tremble at you! How can we not fear y’all? Who the heck do we think we are? Mercy me!

Disturbing reports abound lately, concerning emerging methods of work not consistent with civilised conduct that continue to leave the population extremely disconcerted, desperate and despondent. Ye good thieves and robbers in the public sector are eating up all project funds, without delivering anything! The nicer ones are delivering less than 30 percent of the project cost! Nay, ndugu zangu!

And ye good thieves and robbers in the private sector; you are getting too violent! Kwa nini, ndugu zangu? This ain’t cool. Why stab people just to take their phones? Why beat a brother to smithereens just because you want his money? You even beat up ladies just so you can take a handbag? This is not how things are done in civilised places. I recommend a code of ethics to ensure professional conduct for all thieves and robbers, to promote a “live and let live” rule of thumb, away from the prevailing “live and let die”.

First some peer review: I invite you in the private sector to learn from your counterparts in the public sector. Please compare notes! They abhor bloodshed, kudos! They also dress nicely, so no high blood pressure when we see them, kudos! They are smooth, polite and polished, kudos! Roger that?

Secondly, when you come to raid a home or shop, be cool and look good. Say hello to us warmly – it’s called respect and we deserve it, after working so hard to get what you have come for. Introduce yourselves as robbers, so we know what’s going on. No need for business cards, we don’t need to know your names, and won’t even remember your faces. We agree to help you achieve your targets with minimum fuss and absolutely no violence. There is no need to beat up people – you are armed, we are not. We pee in our pants at the sight of a gun; our stomachs go into sheer olympics at the sight of machetes drawn. And the police is not known to stage rescue missions, so please be nice – you are not in any danger at all. Don’t shoot anyone. Why would you kill the breadwinner of the family that has worked hard to provide the items you have come to carry away? And some respect please - why would you rape the wife of the household or her daughters? Why would you leave a family permanently shattered? That ain’t cool. Pick your stuff and go. We can even help you load the items onto the truck or boda boda and wish you well, just don’t touch anyone.

And for property, take some, leave some, lest we completely fail to recover from the incident and have to return to the village. That would leave you a client short. Leave us something to subsist on and we shall forgive. Where there’s life, there’s hope, so we shall make more money - and share it again at a later time.

Same request to you thieves in the public sector. If, for example, you get hundreds of billions to build say, a specialist five-star hospital; don’t eat all the money. That ain’t cool. Be ethical! Put up at least half the hospital and then you can eat the other half. Principle: eat some, leave some. It’s called win-win; you are happy, we are happy, for half a loaf is better than no bread.

Just be ethical; and we’ll all be happy.