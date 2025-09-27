Proposed districts: Why their operationalisation would be illegal

On September 15, 2025, the Daily Monitor ran a story titled “NRM MPs approve city, 4 new districts”. It was about the 12th September 2025 ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Caucus convention that discussed a sweeping administrative reconfiguration: the subdivision of Tororo District into four new districts: Mukuju, Mulanda, Kisoko—and elevating of the remaining Tororo District to city status. In parallel, Bundibugyo is set to be split to create Bughendera District. These proposals, however, are not merely administrative; they are constitutional flashpoints.

The Caucus, chaired by President Museveni in his capacity as National Party chairperson, resolved that these changes should take effect before the January 2026 General Election. While critics view this decision as politically expedient, it also appears to collide head-on with Uganda’s statutory framework. The locals from the said areas welcomed the move, arguing that it will foster ethnic inclusion and harmony.

While the intent to foster ethnic harmony is commendable, it must be pursued within the bounds of the law. With four months before the 2026 General Election, what this means is that any district created now cannot legally participate in those elections. Their operationalisation must wait until July 1 2030, making them eligible only for the 2031 elections.

With the 2026 electoral calendar already underway, the proposed districts fall outside the permissible window. Any attempt to operationalise them now would be ultra vires—beyond the powers granted by law.

Some government officials have floated the idea of “deeming” these districts created as of July 1, 2025, with the minister reportedly stating: “That is why we are talking about deeming them created in July 2025, but it is the Electoral Commission and Attorney General who will interpret and decide.”

This position is legally tenuous. The law does not provide for retroactive district creation by Executive declaration. The legal frameworks are explicit: the timing of creation must align with actual administrative and gazetted action, not political intent or post-facto interpretation.

The Electoral Commission and Attorney General may offer opinions, but they cannot override statutory timelines or invent legal fictions to suit political calendars. To do so would be to erode the rule of law and set a dangerous precedent for electoral manipulation.

Besides, the proposed reconfiguration carries significant implications for political representation. If Tororo Municipality is dissolved and elevated to city status, the current positions of District Woman Representative for Tororo, the directly elected Member of Parliament for Tororo Municipality, and the Mayor of Tororo Municipal Council will cease to exist. In their place, two parliamentary constituencies will be created under the new city framework.

While this may appear to enhance representation, it cannot be legally actualised within the current electoral cycle, as the districts themselves do not have vacant positions, as electoral districts, and are not yet operational entities under the law to warrant elections.

While rushed creation of districts may not be flawed, operationalising them risks logistical chaos, as voter registers, polling stations and staffing cannot be reorganised midstream.

The operationalisation of proposed local governments midstream comes with budgetary strain; they require funding, yet the National Budget for FY2025/2026 is already committed. Even if funds are allocated, they cannot be spent without operational structures, political leadership, or technical administration in place.

The NRM’s parliamentary dominance must not override statutory timelines. The Electoral Commission must assert its independence under Article 62 of the Constitution and resist executive pressure that undermines its mandate.

Festo Nkwatsibwe Kajura, NRM member and ethnic minority rights activist. [email protected]



