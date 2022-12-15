Protect our girls from FGM

FGM When we thought female genital mutilation (FGM) was gradually becoming a thing of the past, emerging information suggests otherwise. Much as a recent UNFPA and UNICEF Joint Programme on the Elimination of FGM report indicated that in 2021, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 3.4 million individuals across 4,475 communities engaged in public declarations of FGM elimination, Uganda’s case is different. While leading the Cultural Day celebrations in Kween District, Sebei Sub-region on December 3, 2022, the State Minister for Gender and Culture, Ms Peace Mutuuzo, expressed disappointment that FGM cases were on the rise.

FGM is an internationally recognised violation of the rights of girls and women. According to a UNICEF survey report of 2020, the practice still affects around 200 million girls and women globally. In Uganda, FGM is practiced in Karamoja and Sebei sub-regions. This being a circumcision year, with the long school holiday and festive season before us, the vulnerability of these girls is exacerbated.

The government banned the practice in 2010 by enacting The Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act. Anybody found guilty of the vice faces a sentence of not more than 10 years in prison, among other penalties. So far, we have seen some success stories where courts have jailed surgeons found guilty of the offence. The most recent involved a surgeon in Moroto District, who pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to a four-year imprisonment.

Nonetheless, Minister Mutuuzo said: “The complainant is required to bring the parts of the body, which were cut to present them to the court as evidence”. With the burden of proof left in the hands of the victims, we are grasping at straws in this fight.

Since the act is done in secrecy, the perpetrators are keen on hiding all evidence that would incriminate them unless they choose to plead guilty like it was in the aforementioned Moroto case. Where FGM is performed by a health worker, it is regarded as an aggravated offence with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment under the existing anti-FGM legislation. But up to now, Sebei leaders blame the rampant vice on the traditional birth attendants, who they say cut the women when they go to them for antenatal care, even when these attendants were banned in Uganda.

Another challenge at hand is that as some girls and women cross the border to look for work in Kenya, they end up as FGM victims before returning to Uganda. Some are even smuggled by family and relatives to Kenya where the environment is less restrictive. A recent study by the Anti-FGM Board in Kenya, in collaboration with UNICEF, showed that 71 percent of Ugandan survey respondents travelled to Kenya to undergo FGM. These challenges call for stepping up our efforts that may include amending the existing anti-FGM law to adapt to the changing trends. As we wait for these amendments, in the meantime, we need cross-border collaborations to stamp out this harmful practice.

The UNFPA and UNICEF Joint Programme also suggests interventions such as availing access to affordable health services to those affected by and at risk of FGM not only as beneficial to the individual, but that it also improves the health of families and well-being of communities. The report further recommends media and social marketing as another strategy that can effectively change social norms and attitudes towards abandoning FGM and, in some cases, reduce the practice.

We should also strengthen girls’ capabilities to enable them to exercise their rights by speaking up and fulfil their potential. Most importantly, let’s not forget to empower cultural leaders, who are better placed to talk to and influence their communities as we race against time to end FGM by 2030. Moreover, these actions can only become more effective when included in national action plans and backed by budgets to cater for related programmes.

Mr Mayamba is a human rights journalist.