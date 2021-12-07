Protect women in and out of marriage

Atuki Turner

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • The status of women in marriage, in Kalangala is a problem similar to that faced by women in polygamous unions, except in this case, it is the reverse. 

On Kalangala Island, there is a saying that ‘there is no young girl on the landing site.’ Apparently the background to Kalangala is that the former inhabitants fled Tsetse flies and left for the mainland Ssese. Men moved in from the mainland, having seen the opportunity in fishing, and looked for women at landing sites. Women began to come to Kalangala from the main land but there were still more men than women with the ratio of men to women on the island being roughly three men to one woman. 
 
As the fishermen move around fishing, they look for women to leave at the sites. Because there is little employment for women at the landing site, when men go fishing, the women are forced to look for other men to meet their needs.  This gives rise to high rates of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) because one woman might be cohabiting with five different men at the same time. Hence my question - how married are we? 
Few of the women in Kalangala are formally or legally married. Women move freely between the mainland and the island where they have families in both places, although they rarely have children with islanders.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.