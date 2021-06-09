Protect your children from sexual predators

By Guest Writer More by this Author

There is an increasing body of evidence, both in Uganda and globally, showing high prevalence of sexual abuse against children (Uganda Violence against Children Survey 2015). The major question here is who are the main perpetrators of these child sexual abuses?

Whereas we are practicing social distancing in the streets, it is zero distancing in our homes. Children have returned from schools to their extended families and to undefined boundaries in their homes.

According to Wikipedia, 30 per cent of sexual abuse against children is perpetrated by relatives and 60 per cent are other close acquaintances like family friends, babysitters or neighbours. With many people confined in our homes, our children are at risk of sexual abuse!

According to the Uganda police crime report 2020, defilement cases are on the rise. During the initial lockdown, over 14,134 defilement cases were reported to police compared to 13,613 cases reported in 2019, leading to an increase of 3.8 per cent defilement cases reported, majority of these being the girls. Culturally, a typical homestead in Uganda consists of both immediate and extended family members. As such, it might not be possible to avoid the influx of relatives in our homes. Following the presidential directive issued on June 6 regarding a halt on movement from one district to another, many people could be stranded in districts where they do not reside, and as such, might seek refuge in the homes of relatives in those districts. If we choose to have them, we must be present in our homes even when we are away. I know families that can afford to install cameras in their homes, and they have. But I also know that a lot of the sexual abuse may go undetected even under the watchful eye of your camera.

Child sexual abuse is commonly limited to only sexual penetration, and as such, parents/guardians, may fail to detect this vice against their children, as they, themselves, ignorantly become perpetrators. Say, a mother often forgets to carry her sandals to the bathroom, and asks her seven year-old son to bring them over while she showers, he sees his mother naked, overtime, and he is likely to act on this exposure to his mother’s nakedness. He might search for ways to fill this void through masturbation or searching for pornography. Similarly, when a relative intentionally exposes their genitals to children, this is known as indecent exposure. This too qualifies as child sexual abuse, but often goes unnoticed.Beyond the virus, during this 42 day lockdown, a lot is bound to happen. There are a great deal of idle minds, unsuspecting victims (children), possible perpetrators in our backyards with whom our children might have zero distance. If the child survives Covid- 19, what are the chances that she/he will survive sexual abuse? It is our prayer that they survive both, and this is how;

• Have that dreaded sexuality talk with your child, but first, find out how much your child already knows. Remember, it is about your child, not you. So avoid sharing information from your perspective.

• Have clarity on what parts are private; the common nursery rhyme goes ‘…head, shoulder, knees and toes…’ there is a reason why it is not ‘head, shoulder, breasts and buttocks! These are private and therefore should be treated as such.

• Teach your children that it is ok to speak out. Report any bad touches, but first, define which one are the bad touches (anywhere anybody touches without your permission, or any touch that makes you feel uncomfortable). Also, wrong is wrong, regardless of who is doing it.

• Separate boys sleeping areas from girls.

• Share trusted/known contacts with your children to call on in case they cannot confide in you.

Mr Moses Mpanga is a family, child and adolescent psychologist and children’s development advisor