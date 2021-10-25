Providing free medicines for diabetes, hypertension is key

Sheilla Nduhukire

By  Sheilla Nduhukire

What you need to know:

The motion urges government to provide free medicines to Ugandans suffering from diabetes, hypertension and by extension, all non-communicable diseases (NCDs)

Rarely do Members of Parliament on both sides of the political aisle speak in one accord on the floor of Parliament. However, on October 21, a critical motion was passed with no objection from Members of both the Opposition and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.