Public lectures supplement classroom learning

Public lectures are a means of knowledge transfer (either physical or virtual) to the public. The lectures carried out by different lecturers or experts of a particular subject are meant to foster comprehension, improve learning capacity and the learning environment.

Institutional resolve to adopt a hybrid model of learning that incorporates traditional and electronic teaching modes has made public lecture delivery more effective.

In the recent past, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), introduced a rather interesting and knowledge-packed program dubbed the ‘JICA Chair’.

The JICA Chair, currently in more than 60 countries, comprises short intensive lectures conducted by lecturers dispatched from Japan. The lectures are centered on Japan’s development experiences in fields ranging from politics, economics, public administration, to law.

The most recent session (August 2023) was held with the College of Business and Management Sciences (COBAMS), to promote industrial human resource development. During the session, Prof. Takahashi Motoki, from Kyoto University - Japan lectured on industrial transformation from the grassroots/informal sector.

Prof. Takahashi argues that after the high economic growth which continued from the early 2000s to the mid-2010s, Uganda seemed to have returned to the circumstances where economies suffer from symptoms same as those experienced in the pre-high-growth time; i.e. dependence on primary commodity exports, the missing middle syndrome where disparity between SMEs and large-scale enterprises is huge and continuous de-industrialization where relative importance of manufacturing has kept decreasing. Also, the business interests of the best and brightest people, especially that of the young highly educated have tended to divert into non-manufacturing sectors such financing, services, and ICTs.

It is also true that it’s very unlikely that Uganda could avoid the challenge of how to industrialize or develop the manufacturing sector to achieve structural transformation under which people can participate in to benefit from expanding employment and ever-increasing foreign currency revenue.

These sessions focus on methods intended to enhance long-lasting learning based on educational goals and students’ thirst for knowledge. The students are active participants of the sessions and not merely a passive and dependent player with the facilitator/ lecturer transitioning from being the source of knowledge to a facilitator and intermediary in the learning process.

Through public lecturers, universities can be globally competitive, respond to national and international imperatives, improve the quality of teaching and learning as well as democratise access to education. Due to their flexible nature, public lectures have multiple benefits that include widening of student’s knowledge, bridging the distance between students and fellow students and lecturers, widening opportunities and access to education beyond geographic spectra, providing flexibility, convenience, and interactions with experts in given fields.

Additionally, they provide opportunities for enhanced, broad, flexible, and sustained communication, interaction and sharing of information and experiences amongst students and lecturers and experts in a relatively short time. Public lectures usually take two to four hours, depending on the programs of different stakeholders.

Through panel discussions, students gain from enhanced communication by getting instant feedback from experts during the Q&A sessions, which increase their chances of future interaction with the panellists.