Public procurement: Where are youth, women and PWDs?

Government procurement of goods, services, and works is a key policy tool that governments worldwide use to advance social-economic goals as part of a global development agenda. In the Ugandan context, more than 60 percent of the National Budget is expended through public procurement processes. Despite this huge Budget provision, studies have shown that only a small section of citizens participate in the public procurement processes, leaving out a substantial segment of the population in the periphery, notably the youth, women and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Alternatively referred to as special interest groups, this population segment is unreasonably marginalised in many facets of public life, to the detriment of the country’s development agenda. For instance, studies undertaken in Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL), Wakiso District Local Government and Mbarara City show that in the 2022/2023 Financial Year, less than 17 percent of all awarded contracts went to women-owned businesses.

It is against this background that the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) continues to invoke provisions of the law to remedy this trend. In line with its vision, PPDA has issued guidelines to create avenues for the participation of the hitherto marginalised groups in public procurement.

The issuance of the guidelines which became effective March 18, is anchored in Section 97 of the PPDA Act which provides that, for the better carrying out of the objectives and functions of public procurement, the Authority shall issue and gazette guidelines.

The main thrust of these guidelines on reservation schemes for women, youth and PWDs is to require accounting officers in all procuring and disposing entities (PDEs) to facilitate the participation of these groups in procurement proceedings. The PDEs are to implement these schemes through the categories of planning and value.

In the planning context, according to the guidelines, a PDE is expected to reserve at least 15 percent of its annual procurement plan budget for award to registered associations of women, youth and PWDs. PDEs should disclose in their respective procurement plans the procurements that are subjected to reservation to registered associations of youth, women and PWDs. And a procurement plan is a public document which can, and should be, accessed by potential beneficiaries. Thus, all reserved procurements should be visible and known to all interested parties.

Concerning value, central government PDEs should reserve procurement requirements for supplies, works, consultancy and non-consultancy services whose value does not exceed Shs30 million to registered associations of women, youth and PWDs. Local government PDEs shall reserve procurement requirements for supplies, works, consultancy and non-consultancy services whose value does not exceed Shs10 million to registered associations of women, youth and PWDs. And where there are no registered associations of women, youth and PWDs to be invited for provision of required supplies, works, or services of the above values, in a given local government, a PDE shall refer to the shortlist of national providers.

And to ensure that the target groups truly benefit, eligible women, youth and PWD groups, are encouraged to register with both the Uganda Registration Services Bureau and the PPDA register of providers.

The PPDA is aware of the financial constraints that quite often may hinder youth, women and PWDs from participating in public procurement. Accordingly, the scheme has measures to address this hindrance. For instance, instead of submitting bid securities in cash like other bidders, they are expected to submit bid-securing declarations. In procurement lingua, a bid-securing declaration is a written undertaking by a bidder, committing to pay the corresponding fine and to be suspended from public procurement proceedings in government procurement activities, in the event of violating any of the conditions stated therein.

Furthermore, the scheme also waives the requirement for payment of bidding fees by registered associations of youth, women, and PWDs to obtain bidding documents.

The PPDA will monitor the implementation of the reservation schemes by PDEs every quarter and will undertake an annual assessment based on predetermined indicators.