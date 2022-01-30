Public services on sale for cheap

It all started with the State-owned New Vision newspaper publishing a cartoon illustrating that at Kisoko High School in Tororo District, 100 female students queue up for just one pit-latrine.

The illustration hit several social media groups and as usual, many people were ignoring it while others made sarcastic comments. There was even room for an expert ‘education inspector’ to suggest that it is the ‘Protestant’ founded schools that were doing ‘badly’.

Then a comment from a seating MP claimed my eyes: “It is my plan to visit the school over the weekend. In the meantime, the school administration and management, the alumni of the school, the parents and all well-wishers should take responsibility to address the problem. It should not be left to government alone.”

This was not only from an area MP, but someone who previously worked in government and whose home is under two miles from the school! I was furious.

I put aside what I was doing and responded, aware and prepared to deal with related back-lash for several hours or days, later. I did.

I challenged the guy, along these lines; The last UPC government founded this school in 1981/1982 with a view to fully build it to the capacity and quality of Tororo Girls, Manjasi High, Bukedi College Kachonga and equivalent others within 10 years.

This school was started together with Mahanga Secondary School, Paya Secondary, Kirewa Secondary, Rubongi Secondary, Mulanda TTC, Barinyanga Technical School, Uganda College of Commerce Tororo and Nagongera National Teachers’ College, among others. The National Teachers College was, after completion, due to co-host the University of the Arts, sister to Mbarara University of Science and Technology.

Except for NTC-Nagongera which was relocated and constructed, not to original design and planned equivalent to Kyambogo), none of the other institutions have been fully constructed. This was the week before 36 years of an NRA regime and instead Kisoko High School is found wanting merely for a latrine (critically, girl-students’ pit-latrine as such)!

As a legislator, I told the guy, I expected him to join the public rage, seek accountability from the regime, take responsibility on behalf of NRA-NRM, apologise to constituents, promise to deal with the issue urgently, raise this matter with the minister of Education who is capable of seeking for doubling of the meagre education budget of five percent of the GDP versus the Security budget that takes nearly 17 percent from the national coffers annually.

To his credit, while some NRA hangers-on initially heckled in ignorance, the MP ‘thanked’ me for my ‘love’ for Padhola. In a series of discussions over a week, it became apparent that some Ugandans now neither investigate nor questioning anything, as long as the status quo suits them.

Not only were most of the students and former students of these institutions not familiar with their history, but some seem comfortable with the status quo.

Kisoko should not be in this situation; UPC’s plan was for a newly constructed school with running water and flash toilets, not pit-latrines. But again, which public institution, academic, health or research, across Tororo (read Bukedi) has been founded, built, equipped, staffed, stocked and efficiently run since NRA-NRM came to power 36 years ago?

Well, the discussions ended with whether MPs should (or not) buy ambulances for constituencies. While I got busy, the tragic death of Governor Tumusiime-Mutebile (RIP), the circulated draft cost of his funeral expenses at more than Shs400 million (public expenses) and the rumour that the official governor’s residence in Kololo is to be ‘donated’ to the family played; the governor earned Shs54m monthly, the highest paid public-servant. Surely? You decide.