Put the people of Uganda first

On this day, October 22, 1962, then prime minister of Uganda Milton Obote visited the White House, Washington, DC, and met president John F. Kennedy of the United States of America.

Only 14 days prior to Obote’s visit, Kennedy, in a press release on October 8, 1962, but dated October 5, 1962, said:

“Dear Mr Prime Minister: I congratulate you and your people upon Uganda’s independence. The government and the people of the United States wish Uganda a prosperous future as a sovereign nation.

The principle of self-determination in Africa has in Uganda proved once more its truth and strength. This principle inspired our own people in their struggle for independence, and we therefore feel a special kinship and pride in welcoming Uganda to the community of free nations.”

Regrettably, Obote’s blink-and-you-will-miss-it visit represented a blip on the radar of US affairs. Even in the official history of the Kennedy administration, as told by American historian and Kennedy’s special assistant, Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr in his book A Thousand Days, it was mentioned only in passing.

This is partly because the Cuban Missile Crisis, which began on October 16, 1962, and ended on October 29, 1962, pitted the United States and the Soviet Union in an eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation that came close to nuclear conflagration.

Obote’s visit was also recessed to the margins of official US consciousness because newly minted Uganda was, to all intents and purposes, still in its nappies.

It is humbling to learn that Uganda is still a backwater state in terms of its significance to the tide of global affairs.

Indeed, the achieving of geopolitical significance takes time. But let us recall that after Second World War in 1945, Japan was largely reduced to rubble.

Again, Japan was subjected to US occupation and subject to the Dodge Plan (1948-1954); navigating its economy through cuts in spending and inflation and the lifting of price controls, allowing the revival of a much diminished market economy.

Today, Japan’s economy is the third largest in the world.

True, it was Japan’s genuine labour-leaning policies which undergirded the country’s industrial production and helped develop its enormous domestic market.

It is also true that Japan pursued a Japan-first export trade policy while diversifying its manufacturing and service economy.

Nonetheless, it was its policies in support of labour, specifically Japanese labour, which buoyed the economy.

Not only were the zaibatsu (business conglomerates that dominated the pre-war Japanese economy) dismantled, but with money thrust into the pockets of the Japanese worker its domestic market spurred development.

In Uganda, however, there seems to be every effort made to devalue the Ugandan worker through poor pay and bludgeoning taxation.

I believe this policy is deliberate because it is believed that the poorer Ugandans are the more susceptible they are to a patronage system designed to entrench the ruling group.

Poor people, it is wrongly believed, are easier to govern.

So the government keeps Ugandans down while going out of its way to support foreign investors. This is done because rich Ugandans can mobilise their financial resources to effect change while wealthy foreign investors cannot make a play for power.

This policy may keep the regime in power in the short run. But in the long run, it will lead to upheaval as the proverbial barbarians will no longer just be at the gates when a revolution occurs.