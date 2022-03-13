Putin and the risk of World War III

George Soros

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • As a child, I had many encounters with Russian soldiers when they occupied Hungary in 1945. I learned that they would share their last piece of bread with you if you appealed to them. 

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 was the beginning of a third world war that has the potential to destroy our civilisation.

