Putting gender equality first

Jutta Urpilainen

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • We need to put human development back on track and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. 

Rarely in the world have women’s and girls’ rights been challenged in such a concerning way as they have been in Afghanistan. The EU has made it clear that future EU development assistance will depend on the respect for norms on human rights, including women’s and girls’ rights. The EU will continue to support women and girls worldwide, sticking to our values and beliefs. 

