Question everything you are told about Uganda. Here’s why

We have been told many positive things about Uganda. One of them is that, for decades, the country’s economy has been doing well. This claim is often backed up by statistics, so it is hard to reject it out of hand. For example, when former IMF managing director Christine Lagarde visited Uganda in January 2017, she said: “Uganda has experienced a threefold increase in per capita GDP over the past generation. And you have reduced extreme poverty to one-third of the population.”

Ms Lagarde said she does not normally begin her speeches with statistics, but her speech about Uganda was an exception. Uganda, she said, is an African success story and that its economic growth has made it one of the countries that have more than achieved the United Nations Millennium Development Goal of halving poverty.

But the stark reality we are dealing with seems to make complete nonsense of stories of success that politicians and technocrats keep telling Ugandans. The real problem is that Uganda is struggling, just like low-income countries that have not achieved comparable economic growth. And you have to wonder: What is in our growth that we should be proud of?

On Monday, Daily Monitor ran a lead story about 40 essential pieces of medical equipment for disease detection and patient management at Mulago National Referral Hospital being defective. The hospital’s acting executive director, Dr Rosemary Byanyima, blamed the problem on inadequate funding from the government. She said: “The government is giving [us] little money to maintain the equipment.”

At the Uganda Cancer Institute, which sits on the same premises as Mulago, patients have been reported by the local media to sleep in the open because the institute does not have enough wards and beds to accommodate them. In January, UCI staff staged a sit-down strike over non-payment of their salaries.

Government ministries, departments and agencies are complaining they do not have money to do their work, and there are real concerns that the people they employ will face delays in having their salaries paid.

A couple of weeks ago, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, Rosette Byengoma, told the Defence and Internal Affairs Committee of parliamentary that her ministry did not have money to pay salaries of Local Defence Unit personnel and other staff. And the Electoral Commission says the funds allocated for organising the 2026 elections fall far short of the amount it needs.

The government is quick to blame a series of unprecedented shocks such as the Covid-19 pandemic’s economic fallout and Russia’s war with Ukraine that have hit capital and commodity markets and upped inflation.

However, long before Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, all signs were that the economy was not expanding as impressively as the statistics suggested. In 2016, according to this newspaper, 65 Ugandan companies were seeking financial bailouts from the government.

It has been incredibly hard, for example, for foreign companies to do business in Uganda. Here is a list of businesses the economy failed to support, and they had to pack their bags and leave: Barclays, British Airways, Game, Nakumatt, Shoprite, Uchumi.

The government is flat broke and is piling pressure on the Uganda Revenue Authority to raise more revenue. But the people and the businesses the tax body is targeting are struggling financially.

Economic statistics may be real, but they tend to be in stark contrast to reality. The so-called fastest growing economies have many poor people, and the people they have pulled out of poverty sometimes do not even have access to clean water and electricity. Ask Uganda.