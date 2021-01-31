Questions on Covid-19 will only go away when answered

It has been an eventful week in terms of news on Covid-19. As the President launched a new Covid-19 treatment in development, at stage two of testing, it was reported that some Covid-19 prevention and management initiatives last received funding in June last year and that the money for Covid-19 district task forces, for instance, has been drying up steadily since then.

In a report titled, ‘Performance of the Covid-19 District Taskforces in Uganda,’ it was revealed that 70 per cent of people in parts of Uganda have no access to Covid-19 services. The two news reports, one about struggling Covid-19 district taskforces and the other about an upbeat science community hopeful about a Covid-19 treatment, ironically sat side by side in the newspaper.

Not to take away from the achievements of the drug research team, while the possibility of a new treatment brings up exciting prospects, it does not remove the need to fix the inefficiencies in the health system. As the pandemic is an ongoing challenge without a foreseeable end in sight, continuous accountability on the steps taken to address it, is the way to go.

Management and accountability gaps will eat up any gains we hope to make in any direction. Even if we were successful in making a drug, inefficiencies in the system could affect its distribution or even efforts to scale up. If in doubt, look at the countries which are rolling out Covid-19 vaccinations and see the catalogue of things that can go wrong.

In several places, medical authorities have been accused of favouritism when administering Covid-19 vaccines. This month, an Irish maternity hospital apologised for vaccinating family members of staff rather than the frontline workers for whom the vaccine was meant.

The lesson here is that we may aspire to produce the best in treatments and scientific innovations but if we do not fix the problems that ail the rest of health system, we might achieve only a fraction of our potential.

High on the agenda of the newly elected government should be finding answers to all the Covid-19 questions and sharing strategies on handling all the possible scenarios.

Now that the election is over, focus needs to return to the preparedness plans we made at the outset. Is the network of vehicles and ambulances still in place to transport health workers and patients? Are they fuelled? What is our hospital capacity for Covid-19 admissions?

Ever since many citizens started paying for their own Covid-19 tests, what does our testing capacity look like? Since government is no longer in charge of Covid-19 burials, what happens when the numbers shoot up? We hope for all our sakes that the government has a plan and that we are not all just sitting ducks with fingers crossed, hoping nothing bad happens while we are still unprepared.

The people are still wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing in some cases. The curfew is still on while bars remain locked and children out of school but the assurances we were given last year on preparedness for Covid-19 treatment and management do not sound as firm and are not repeated as often.

Seeing how well equipped some of those societies are, which are now being ravaged by the new Covid-19 virus variants, makes one shudder at the possibility of this wave coming home. We may need several football fields akin to Namboole to accommodate the sick and without the requisite equipment or bed capacity to handle the numbers. In South Africa, morgues need more space and even coffin makers are reported to be overwhelmed from the number of Covid-19 deaths. How would Uganda fare?

Ms Nampewo is a writer, editor and communications consultant

angella.nampewo@gmail.com