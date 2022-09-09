Raila Odinga should be congratulated

Politics

On August 9, Kenya went to the polls to elect leaders at different levels, including a president. As I observed previously in an article under the heading, ‘Credible elections are a three-phase exercise,’ on August 21, in the last paragraph, “On the whole, Kenyans have in the past couple of years fared well in the first two phases of the electoral cycle. The last one has always eluded them since 2007/2008. Fortunately, the judicial system has thus far been a good arbiter to resolve contestations.”

Indeed, the last phase of the cycle didn’t end without a blemish on the credibility of the electoral process. Four of the seven commissioners of the electoral body (IEBC) broke ranks with their chairman and two other commissioners, citing dictatorial tendencies of the chairman and opaqueness in the tallying and declaration of the presidential results.

So as IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati read out the final tallies and declared Mr William Ruto, the president-elect, the four commissioners read a press statement dissociating themselves from the process. This and other reasons compelled Mr Raila Odinga and the Azimio coalition to petition the Supreme Court. On September 5, in its ruling, the Supreme Court dismissed all the grounds that constituted the petition and upheld the election of Mr Ruto.

This verdict was obviously a bomb shell to Mr Odinga and the Azimio coalition. They had nearly everything in their favour. They had a good case and experienced lawyers to prosecute it. They had admissible evidence and vast amounts of good will from the Kenyan people. At a personal level, this being a fifth attempt at the presidency, Mzee Raila enjoyed good amounts of sympathy as well, albeit this has no space in a legal system that bases its decisions on evidence and reason.

However, Mr Odinga, a man who has spent his entire life fighting for the rule of law and constitutional governance, received the news with grit and dignity. He said even though he vehemently disagrees with the ruling, he will respect it. He pledged to address the Kenyan people later on their next course of action. If his past political actions and genius are anything to go by, I suspect he will take the matter to the Kenyan people, who should ultimately determine their destiny.

In the final analysis, whatever direction Mr Odinga and his alliance take, he should be congratulated on dedicating his entire life to fight for freedom, justice, rule of law and constitutional governance in Kenya and other parts of Africa. In addition, Mr Odinga should be heartily be felicitated for urging Kenyans to keep peace and desist from acts that could cause violence. These are acts of a true statesman who cares about the people and the nation.

Found in the same situation, the psyche of a Machiavellian politician hungry for political and state power would have thrown Kenya into another spade of violence and bloodletting. He has all that he needs to throw Kenya there. That he chose the legal and peaceful path is heart-warming and gives hope against the negative narrative purveyed by Afro pessimists.

Finally, I implore young African leaders who are on the mission to transform this beautiful and resource-endowed continent, to emulate the example of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. His has been a long and bumpy road. The sacrifice he has made over the years has been enormous. He passed through the valley of the shadow of death many times but never abandoned the struggle. Freedom has a cost.