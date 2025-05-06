Rajiv’s death should not be in vain: A wake-up call to Uganda’s leaders

The tragic passing of Rajiv Ruparelia, son of one of Uganda’s most prominent business families, has left the country in deep shock. By all accounts, Rajiv was not only young and full of promise but also generous, warm-hearted, and deeply loved by those who knew him. Friends and acquaintances alike have spoken of his humility, kindness, and a spirit that lit up every room he entered.

It is clear that he touched many lives and that his loss is deeply felt across communities, regardless of class, race, or background. And yet, as we mourn Rajiv, we must also confront the painful reality that his death occurred in circumstances that are far too familiar to Ugandans. Reports indicate that the location where the fatal accident occurred is notorious for road fatalities.

Residents have long raised alarm about the poor state of the road, yet nothing substantive has been done. It should not take the death of a high-profile individual to force national reflection on the systemic failures that claim countless lives daily. Road safety in Uganda is a national crisis. According to the Uganda Police Annual Crime Report, over 4,000 people die every year in road accidents, with an average of 10–12 lives lost each day.

Many more suffer debilitating injuries. The causes are well known: poor road conditions, lack of signage, speeding, reckless driving, under-regulated boda bodas, and an almost complete absence of accountability for enforcement failures. Yet year after year, lives are lost, families are broken, and nothing changes. I wrote an open letter to Members of Parliament some time ago, expressing my frustration and heartbreak over Uganda’s dangerous roads. Potholes have become death traps. Crossings are faded or non-existent. Pedestrians walk side by side with fast-moving traffic due to lack of pavements.

Children, the elderly, and the working poor are most vulnerable, yet they rarely make headlines. Only now has the media and a section of the public begun to pay attention to that specific road. What does that say about our values? The Deputy Speaker of Parliament himself recently admitted he had been "bothered" by the same road stretch. But that is precisely the problem: leaders are bothered, but not moved to act.

How many deaths does it take before a road is fixed, a traffic sign installed, or a hazard removed? When leaders acknowledge problems only after tragedy strikes, it reveals a lack of urgency and commitment to public safety. Rajiv’s death must not be remembered as another accident, another sad obituary.

If indeed he was the generous and thoughtful young man many say he was, then the best way to honour his life is to prevent similar deaths. Let this be a turning point, not a momentary social media frenzy. Let Parliament demand accountability from the Ministry of Works and Transport. Let the Uganda National Roads Authority prioritise safety over ribbon-cutting ceremonies. Let road regulation not be a formality but a matter of national urgency.

We must stop treating tragedies as isolated events and start recognising the systemic failures that allow them to occur. Rajiv Ruparelia’s passing is a painful loss, but it should also be a national lesson. His death may have captured our attention, but every Ugandan life matters. The grief we feel today should fuel a determination to fix what is broken. Only then can we say that his death was not in vain.





Ms Gertrude Kamya Othieno is a Political Socialogist and Social Writer

Alumna of the London School of Economics.







