Read more before making decisions on land

In America, universities have a tradition of inviting a distinguished person to deliver a commencement speech at their annual graduation ceremony.

In 2010 Wesley College, a leading women’s college, invited the likable Nigerian writer, Chimamande Ngozi Adichie, as its commencement speaker on the subject: ‘The dangers of having one story.’

A precocious reader from the age of four, all the books Adichie read as a child had white characters and imagery which gave her only one inverted story. This made the future Nigerian writer believe that all books must have white characters and imagery. It is only when she started reading people like Chinua Achebe that Adichie found out that there are more stories to write about in a book.

Having one story is dangerous, Adichie told her audience, because it can be fictional and wrong. I found Adichie’s wisdom relevant in many ways.

Since 2010, I have attended numerous workshops on the subject of land. These workshops always had one story line, namely that the colonialists caused all our land problems. Since I could not reconcile this story with the practice of land thefts, commonly referred to as land- grabbing, I stopped attending the workshops.

Land-grabbing goes hand-in-hand with land evictions. Recently the Minister of Lands issued guidelines for land evictions. I have always wondered why emphasis is put on evictions (one story) and not on land theft.

We have good laws in the Penal Code under which common thieves are prosecuted.

To solve any problem, two ingredients are necessary, namely a proper definition of what the problem is and gathering of all relevant facts around the problem. As it is, the minister’s guidelines refer to bibanja-holders without giving a definition of the term and without taking a broader picture of our history.

The terms kibanja (singular) and bibanja (plural) were introduced by the Busuulu and Envujjo Law of 1927. This Law referred to two types of bibanja, domestic and commercial.

The domestic kibanja was where one had his house and was inheritable. The kibanja owner was obligated to build on his kibanja a house, a pit-latrine which had to be positioned 10 yards from the house, a kitchen, a stand (akatandaalo) for drying utensils and saucepans, a garden for domestic foodstuffs and a refuse pit.

These requirements were enforced by an official called omutongole supported by a law which made it an offence not to have a proper latrine.

An owner of a domestic kibanja could grow cash crops on the next acre without permission of the landlord, but his interest was limited to the crops.

This type of a kibanja was known as a commercial kibanja. Today, people claim as many as 20 acres as kibanja with tacit support of government.

The law also provided that a landowner could not refuse anybody to live on his land, with the exception of a witch and a criminal. A land owner could only evict a kibanja-holder for failure to pay rent and only after giving him two years’ notice.

If the notice period expired without rent being paid, the land owner could then evict, but only with a gombolola (sub-county) court order.

In 1965, the Buganda Economic Commission chaired by Joash Mayana Nkangi, carried out a census of bibanja-holders, who numbered 220,000 in total. The commission recommended the abolition of the system by titling all the bibanjas, but unfortunately, Buganda government was abolished before the recommendation was implemented.

We could take a leaf from Adiche’s wisdom and read more stories before making unilateral guidelines. All issues arising from the 1900 Agreement were settled by law and agreement in 1927.

