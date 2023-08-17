Read motivational books but with more than a pinch of salt

This week, a friend reached out and requested that I read and review Dr Dennis Ssempebwa’s book, Black Like Me? Ssempebwa is more famous for being part of the trio of Limit X, the Ugandan gospel group which caused quite a stir around the world for its hype and groundbreaking approach to gospel music.

It is a well-written book and makes for easy reading, yet, the deeper I dug in, the more it felt like the author had found all the right evidence to make the wrong case. You know like when preachers use a Bible verse to push a message that is inconsistent with what the scripture was intended for? You should get it and make your own judgment though. The basic premise of the book is that Black people should not blame systemic racism, years of plunder, and slavery for their failure to make headway in life and achieve their potential. That, apparently, with a change in attitude, lots of resilience, focus, diligence, and those sorts of things, you can be anything you want to be. I don’t entirely agree. There is a learning activity called the Race of Privilege, on the internet which I think should be mandatory for everyone to try out. Basically, everyone stands at the starting point and is then given a bunch of situations. If a given situation applies to you, you take two steps forward. If it doesn’t you stay where you are.

It could be something as “basic” as taking two steps forward if you come from a two-parent home, two steps forward if you have never slept hungry, two steps forward if you went to private school, two steps forward if you had a housemaid while growing up, two steps forward if you have never missed school because of tuition, etc.

Consequently, you will have people who get ahead of the queue before the race even starts – which then makes it impractical to apply the same measure of judgment to them. That is the thing about privilege. Let us take the author himself for example. According to the book, he was born in 1967 in Mukono, lived and went to school in Kampala, had a mother who was a teacher, and friends of Indian origin. Sometimes watched Television and went to Norman Cinema with his father, and often sat with him, listening to the BBC and Voice of America.

Not realising how that upbringing and those circumstances would have given him an advantage in terms of knowledge, access, confidence, and the ability to dream, over someone else who didn’t have any of those experiences is a blind spot to the argument about attitudes and focus and resilience or whatever Ssempebwa says are core ingredients of success.

Let us shift to White privilege – the book’s core theme. He writes about a young white man named Justin, who, within eight weeks of getting hired, is promoted ahead of him. That inability to appreciate the fact that the system in which Justin grew up had given him the advantage to know a lot about retail, the ability to differentiate between burgundy, turquoise, or champaign and the confidence to communicate efficiently with clients – all of which the author didn’t have – is damning.

There is a reason why the running joke in the African start-up ecosystem is that you need a White co-founder on your team if you are going to raise substantial investment financing. This is despite your average African entrepreneur possessing a peerless positive attitude, laser-like focus, inexhaustible resilience, and ingenuity.

It is also faulty to cite examples of successful black people to back the argument that anybody can be anything if they behave well and put in the work. As Michelle Alexander pointed out in her 2010 book, The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness, “The fact that some African Americans have experienced great success in recent years does not mean that something akin to a racial caste system no longer exists. No caste system in the United States has ever governed all black people; there have always been “free blacks” and black success stories, even during slavery and Jim Crow. The superlative nature of individual black achievement today in formerly white domains is a good indicator that the old Jim Crow is dead, but it does not necessarily mean the end of racial caste. If history is any guide, it may have simply taken a different form.”

Mr Rukwengye is the founder, Boundless Minds.

@Rukwengye