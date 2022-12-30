Reason to be optimistic about the future

It’s end of year, 2022 is out of sight! This alone is worth celebrating. There was no guarantee that we would be here, healthy and happy. Many of our compatriots departed during 2022, many in the most untimely and devastating circumstances. We should take time to remember the departed, but also celebrate our fullest lived lives. Life is an enigma. It remains perhaps the most daunting and puzzling philosophical question ever.

Keen readers of this column might know that I have on a few occasions tried to delve into the tough and troubling question of the meaning and essence of life. No easy, simple or straight answers. But we all must reflect on why we are in this world and what it is that makes our lives worthwhile and fulfilling. There is so much that has gone wrong in our world that we easily disregard all the good and promising in our midst. No doubt, ours is a world of enormous problems and disasters. Africa as a continent is always occupying the headlines for all the negative stories and calamities that for many just confirm old prejudices about a dark continent.

Africa remains in a bad place. No one can argue about this. There is simply too much that is undesirable and disheartening, no need to rehash it here. The ongoing political and security crises in the Congo and South Sudan are just enough to underline the tragedy that still afflicts mother continent. The fact that these two were previously the First (Sudan) and Third (Congo) largest African states just adds insult to injury.

The word Sudan means the land of the black. It’s how Africa was called for long. It’s, thus, absurd that for long Sudan experienced a brutal civil war that ostensibly pitted Arabs in the North and ‘Africans’ in the South, Muslims against Christians and animists. Very convenient binary framing by especially the Western media.

But we can’t run away from Africa’s dire socioeconomic and political problems. The only pushback is that much of what we see in Africa is scarcely unique, historically and comparatively. In fact, in other parts of the world and from the past, situations have been worse than what we see in Africa today. Put another way, there is good reason to believe that the African continent will break out of the current conditions and circumstances; things will get better. Why do I think so?

There is both historical and comparative lessons to draw from. There is value in knowing history, where the world has come from, and what has happened elsewhere – comparison. Having lived in other countries and continents, and given the benefit of my profession as an academic who reads widely about global history, I am fully convinced that Africa will not remain permanently condemned to poverty and misery.

Many of the nations and societies that today enjoy extremely high standards of socioeconomic wellbeing were actually very impoverished not too long ago. Until about 200 years ago, most of Europe and North America were as poor as you can find anywhere in Africa today. Now, it’s easy to think that 200 years is a long time ago, no! The world has been here for millions of years! But even if we set aside the hundreds of years during which our Caucasian rulers acquired their current prosperous conditions of living, we can turn to the recent developments in the East.

Today, many countries in East and Southeast Asia are either highly advanced in their material capabilities or are on course to becoming economically prosperous. These are countries whose people were only half a century ago as poor as or even poorer than Africans.

Here is the bottomline that I have to compress in the interest of space: Africa’s current economic and political problems are not unique, permanent or insurmountable. It is a matter of time. We Africans can marshal the requisite ideas and resources to turn the corner.

We have a lot that is available to complete the job – the natural resources, the people, the enabling environment and a range of demographic and market dynamics that favour Africa’s standing. This is not just fleeting Afro-optimism bereft of a critical appraisal of the actual conditions. There are enough Afro-pessimists including in the pages of this newspaper where, particularly, a certain journalist specialises in pouring scorn on anything Black and African.

We have to face up to our realities, but we must do so with a proper grasp of history and global trends rather than regurgitating received, biased wisdom. Africa could turn the corner in 2023, maybe not. Who knows?