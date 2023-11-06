Reawaken debates on amending various laws

During my clerkship at the Court of Appeal, which just ended last month, I was extremely lucky that I was placed under a judicial officer - Registrar.

Among the various tasks that my supervisor assigned me was to learn as much as I could by knowing what takes place not only in registries but also in court sessions.

She also encouraged me to visit nearby courts, more so magistrate’s courts so I could learn how trials are conducted in such courts.

The short stay of almost three months at the Twed Towers-based Court of Appeal and Buganda Road-based Chief Magistrate’s Court exposed me to an experience akin to one of a hospital.

Just like a hospital, in court, one is always assured of meeting people whose faces depict pain and frustration.

In any court premise, one is lucky if he/she doesn’t meet a person soliloquising themselves as they climb stairs or take an elevator on a legal challenge that they, those close to them and friends, are going through.

Some of the legal challenges that people are encountering are, unfortunately, as result of archaic procedurals laws, which tie judicial officers’ hands as they have to live by the letters in the statutes.

This brings me to the debates that were captured in The Judiciary Insider Magazine Issue 03/ April-October, 2015, specifically on the need to update some procedural laws.

In 2015, the Uganda Law Reform Commission organised a symposium of judges to discuss various proposed amendments in the current justice system, aiming at removing bottlenecks.

Some of the laws that they looked at include Trial on Indictment Act (TIA), The Magistrate Court Act (MCA) inter alia.

The former is a law that governs criminal proceedings in the High Court among other laws while the latter deals with both criminal and civil proceedings in the magistrate’s courts.

Some of the provisions that were looked at required modifications. These included Section 103(3) of MCA on the testimony of children below 12 years.

The section states that where in any proceedings any child of tender years called a witness does not, in the opinion of court, understand the nature of the oath, the child’s evidence may be received, though not given upon oath if, in the opinion of the court the child is possessed of sufficient intelligence.

They were of the view that the current legal regime creates a situation of giving less weight to the evidence of the child unless collaborated and yet chances are that the child would be more truthful.

In the meeting, they suggested that there is need to amend MCA by inserting a new section within the existing one that provides that where in opinion of the court a child of tender years understands the nature of an oath or has sufficient intelligence to understand the duty of speaking the truth, that evidence does not need collaboration.

The bench and the bar meeting also highlighted the aspect of plea bargain. This mechanism has since taken shape in every court in the country and the rules that govern the procedure are in place.

However, with its attendant merits registered so far since its inception, it is yet to be mainstreamed in laws governing criminal justice system such as the TIA, MCA and CPCA (Criminal Procedure Code Act), among others.

It is almost coming to a decade but many of the suggested provisions in both MCA and TIA as needing alteration are still intact to date.