Recent perspectives on Kiswahili in Uganda

Towards the end of October, Uganda’s Parliament withdrew a Bill to form the Kiswahili Council. Around the same time, Kiswahili scholars from seven East African countries, including Uganda, attended a workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, to standardise and coin Kiswahili terminologies for Google Artificial Intelligence spaces.

During the workshop, deviating perspectives were exemplified on this language, e.g, particular ideological standpoints, theoretical orientations, or attitudinal stances to be considered for specific terms/words. With such perspectives, the workshop's convex and concave sides became a reality concurrently.

For instance, it became interesting when a Kiswahili term, "data vuvuzela," was proposed for an Artificial Intelligence terminology, "noisy data".To the contrary, arriving at a given consensus was a tiresome learning experience throughout the workshop.

Of course, consensus is costly, e.g., in terms of timeframe, something that we can relate to the recent withdrawal of the Kiswahili Bill from Parliament. While several justifications were considered for its withdrawal, much time and resources had already been wasted since the inception of the idea to form the council, which can be traced back to 2007.

Well, as the ping-pong on the formation of the Kiswahili Council in Uganda is still ongoing, sometimes I assume that the general consensus to ‘accept’ Kiswahili as the country's second official language has largely remained a contentious issue in our hearts, which is quite unfortunate in this day and time. It is somewhat contentious because of its atrocious use 50 years-plus ago something which is still advanced by even those who were yet born to experience such atrocities. It should also be echoed that language hardly harms anyone, but its users do.

We should not deny the fact that some Ugandans who experienced the 'Kiswahili' atrocities are still living with such nasty memories; I guess 'reconciliation' with this language is a timely need so that we can change our attitude towards it and move on, as a nation.

Gripping on attitudinal or particular ideological orientations almost cost the Kiswahili scholars at the attested Google Artificial Intelligence workshop to arrive at the consensus. Thus, the workshop's coordinator occasionally reminded the participants, “jamani, tubadilishe misimamo", literary meaning, “comrades, let us change our personal standpoints” to proceed.The need to change a particular standpoint toward, e.g., a language(s) is an added advantage to its practitioners and users. This is partly because we broaden our knowledge base regarding, e.g., effective use of language structures for swift decision-making as we address different societal needs while attempting to arrive at a common ground.

Likewise, changes in a particular standpoint(s) bring about diversity in language matters, which in most cases are critical in positioning someone at the helm of society. It is in such positions that we view the world differently in terms of navigating through complex cultural landscapes and exchanges, which are the drivers for global progress and cooperation, a reflection of Unesco's 2032 philosophy of "leaving no one behind, no one outside" in the decade of The International Indigenous Languages. As Wasahili put it, pamoja, tufafika.