Reclaiming African agency

Last week, the New York Times published an opinion article with a rather provocative title: ‘Biden must ensure Ethiopia does not return to war’.

I reacted on Twitter wondering how President Biden, who may well know almost nothing about Ethiopia, can be the one to ensure the country doesn’t return to war.

Also, I asked why it was not the African Union, the facilitator of peace talks, or Kenya through the immediate former president, the host and mediator, to ensure Ethiopia stays the course of peace.

All this came about following a ground breaking deal signed in Pretoria with the help of the South African government, to cease fighting between the Ethiopian government forces (assisted by local/regional militias, and allegedly troops from neighbouring Eritrea), on the one hand, and an insurgency in the regional state of Tigray under the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). It is important to note that until 2008, the TPLF was in power in Addis for close to 30 years, only to be designated a ‘terrorist’ organisation two years later.

I have written in these pages about the Ethiopian conflict, so I shouldn’t rehash things here, only to note how utterly devastating the conflict has been, and simply unacceptable in the 21st Century.

The last thing that Ethiopia, or indeed any African country, should be grappling with is a violent conflict. War has historically had its positive side, despite the horrors, but as I put it to the brainy General David Sejusa on Twitter a few weeks back, Africa has had enough wars. We do not need nor deserve any more wars.

But actors in the West have for long believed that Africa will remain a frontier of internal conflicts. This prognosis came to light in a rather bewildering and infuriating manner at a closed-door meeting I attended in Washington DC a five years ago.

A group of leading African scholars and policy analysts insisted, with some measure of cynicism and prejudice, that there would be more, not less, conflict in Africa ahead. One of the people making this assertion was my former teacher at Northwestern University where I earned my PhD. I was stunned.

Which leads me to return to the title of the opinion article in the New York Times. First, the author is the President of the International Crisis Groups (ICG), and a Black woman to boot. This speaks mightily about the coloniality of our thinking: President Biden, not Africans, must ensure peace in Ethiopia.

Second, the ICG on paper seeks to promote peace and provide pathways to resolving conflicts around the world, but in reality some of the organisation’s staff have engaged in actions that fuel conflict.

This is the case especially with respect to the conflict in Ethiopia where ICG’s Ethiopia analyst William Davison has over the last two years been brazenly partisan and come across as no more than a propagandist for one side to the conflict. This has prompted some African commentators to conclude that perhaps individuals working for an organisation like ICG wish to see more, not less, violent conflict in Africa.

The title of the article by the ICG president totally disregards African, or for that matter, Ethiopian, agency in a matter that is patently about the people of Ethiopia. That an African academic and activist can negate African agency bespeaks of the long road of decolonisation we have ahead of us.

The African continent has for long been acted on by outsiders, and to devastating effect. In fact the one African country that has historically defied external intrusion and influence, Ethiopia, is the one for which the ICG President says can only have peace because of a US President.

To his credit, US President, Joseph R. Biden, has made it very clear, including at the last United Nations General Assembly, that his government fully supports the African Union lead-role in brokering peace in Ethiopia. It is a small breathe of fresh air for an American president to openly defer to an African institution in recognition that Africans are better positioned to find lasting solutions to vexing problems in the continent.

The African Union, picking the baton from the Organisation of African Unity, is the foremost continental body that appropriates and implements African agency – Africans solving African problems. This was the formative vision of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and it is something that remains central to Pan-African imagination.

External actors cannot fully understand and appreciate African issues as to forge long term solutions; only Africans can.