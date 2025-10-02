Reclaiming Africa’s sovereignty

Each year, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) gathers the world’s leaders in New York to deliberate on pressing global issues. This year’s meeting comes at a moment of disruption; political regimes in superpower nations are shifting, international priorities are tilting toward peace and security, and social services risk being sidelined. For Africa, this disruption is not merely a challenge it is a wake-up call.

For decades, Africa has relied heavily on the developed world to finance its priorities in health, education, and infrastructure. The dependency created a cycle in which donor agendas often shaped African policy, while domestic priorities were left underfunded. Much of the aid and loans were consumed by administrative costs or burdened with conditionalities that undermined sovereignty. As Kwame Nkrumah once said, “Political independence is only the prelude to a new and more involved struggle for the right to conduct our own economic and social affairs.” That struggle is still with us.

The global order itself is evolving. The financing of development is being redefined, with donor fatigue and economic slowdowns in the Global North limiting external resources. Simultaneously, Africa is no longer the same continent that emerged from colonialism decades ago. Today, Africa holds vast mineral wealth, fertile soils, and one of the most favourable climates for renewable energy. Most importantly, it is home to the world’s youngest population, over 400 million youth aged 15–35, projected to double by 2050. This demographic reality gives Africa not just energy but bargaining power.

Yet power without unity is fragile. Africa’s minerals, oil, and agricultural potential can strengthen its leverage in negotiations, but only if countries act collectively. The African Union and regional blocs must step forward as strong institutions that articulate one voice on trade, financing, and global governance. As Julius Nyerere reminded us, “Unity will not make us rich, but it can make it difficult for Africa and the African peoples to be disregarded and humiliated.”

The disruptions shaping today’s world may be Africa’s opportunity. As global powers focus inward, whether on security concerns, migration, or climate shocks, Africa can reposition itself not as a recipient but as a partner. With over $4 trillion in local capital available in African pension funds, banks, and sovereign wealth funds, the capacity to finance infrastructure and social services exists within the continent itself. What is required is political will, accountability, and the courage to mobilise domestic resources.

Institutions like the IMF and World Bank have long shaped Africa’s economic pathways, often keeping countries in cycles of debt and dependency. The time is ripe to imagine and build African-led alternatives: strong regional development banks, sovereign funds, and financial instruments that respond to African realities rather than external prescriptions. At UNGA, Africa must send a clear message: that its sovereignty is not negotiable, and that true partnerships must respect the continent’s priorities. This means proper negotiations on mineral value chains,climate justice financing, and fair-trade terms. It also means ensuring that social services, health, education, and jobs remain central even as peace and security dominate global headlines.

Africa’s young population is both its greatest challenge and its greatest opportunity. Ten to 12 million youth enter the labour market each year, yet only about three million formal jobs are created. If Africa invests in education, health, and innovation, this demographic wave can fuel economic transformation. If neglected, it risks becoming a source of instability. The disruption of today is therefore Africa’s chance to reclaim its sovereignty. It is a call to own its economy, take charge of its health systems, and design education that serves its people.

With minerals beneath its soils, favourable conditions for agriculture and energy, and a youth population ready to lead, Africa holds more bargaining power than ever before. But unity is the key. The African Union must rise to its mandate, and regional blocs must present common positions. Only then can Africa negotiate from strength, not weakness. The world is shifting, but so is Africa. UNGA is not just a global stage; it is a mirror reflecting how prepared Africa is to step forward. This is the moment to transform disruption into sovereignty, dependency into self-determination, and potential into power.

Ms Diana Tibesigwa is a public and foreign policy specialist



