Recognition of States, governments under international law 

Involuntary under-employed due to the “new normal” imposed by the pandemic turned wolokoso [rumour] into a fine art in the name of “analysing” current affairs but the weirdness of some of the arguments makes appetising food for thought.

Since these are contagion days, Ugandans ought to know that the contagion of the example of Myanmar’s situation, five weeks after a coup d’état, is remote and irrelevant because it is self-similar, but analysing our own situation using the academic approach; going through it and distilling the facts out of it to examine the light Aung San Suu Kyi’s “recognition” by the international community throws on Uganda’s contemporary issues is necessary.

Under international law, “recognition” establishes facts that are universally accepted and possess such legal status as statehood, government, sovereignty and nationality.

Recognition acknowledges government or the State as “valid” or entitled to diplomatic consideration. It recognises both as existing and being factually true.

Former presidential aspirant Kiiza Besigye’s “People’s Government” comes into the picture. By submitting his petition to an institution not under the control of his “People’s Government”, didn’t he implicitly recognise the latter’s legitimacy? The 2021 elections percentage results seemingly his arguments, are true in the sample but wrong in the population!

Abraham Lincoln’s description of democracy as a “government of the people, by the people and for the people” begs the questions; which people? Do they retain power after elections? What happens when they withdraw support?

Recognition criteria for government are fulfilled before and after elections.

However, what if the criteria of recognition of a chrysalis government aren’t fulfilled? Her Britannic Majesty’s “premature recognition” of Amin entrenched him into power. His human rights atrocities guaranteed him a dark page in the Guinness Book of Records.

Prime Minister [Apollo Milton] Obote unilaterally sacked his boss president Edward Muteesa and declared himself president instead after abrogating the Constitution but claimed “implied recognition” under the rule of “State Succession”. When recognition isn’t fulfilled yet granted such as the case of Somalia, Libya, Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1992; provisional de facto recognition is implied.

International law doesn’t recognise chrysalis States. Governments cannot be recognised retroactively.

De novo recognition is recognition of a new State by a non-committal political act. Although States endowed with de facto recognition have certain benefits, they’re not eligible for UN membership.

Diplomatic recognition is a unilateral declarative political act. The right to be recognised doesn’t exist but international public opinion can impose it as a “political duty. Recognition is important because when a State is recognised, it acquires capacity to enter into diplomatic relations with other States; it enjoys certain rights, obligations, immunities and gains certain responsibilities.

Philosophers Thucydides, Hobbes, Rousseau and nobleman Machiavelli, provided a leadership template on how to conduct foreign affairs in order to ensure the security of the State. Friedrich described raison d’état [reason of State] as the fundamental principle of international conduct.

Statesmen must rationally calculate the most appropriate steps of promoting international peace, security and cooperation, maintaining a cool temperament when faced with the challenge of securing the State in potentially hostile and threatening environments.

