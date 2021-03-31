Reconciliation is what we need right now

By Fr Joseph Mukiibi More by this Author

God in His love and beauty created Man who occupies a special and unique place in His Heart. God established Man in his divine friendship. Being formed in God’s image, the human individual possesses the dignity of a person, who is not just something, but someone! He is capable of self-knowledge, possession and entrance into communion with other persons. The human race forms a unity given by God and the radiance of this grace, all dimensions of man’s life were confirmed.



God made man who has ever lived or ever will live in order to know Him, to love Him, to serve Him, and to be happy with Him forever. Many People, have transgressed against this line of duty to the divine and ended up sinning against humanity of which Ugandans are part! It is through sinning that man recorganises the criteria of reconciliation of both spiritual and bodily synergies. This process makes two people or groups of people friendly again after they have argued seriously or fought and kept apart from each other, or a situation in which this happens.

The world has culminated the season of lent and its spirituality! Easter is a grace, reflecting Christ’s triumph over death to sin while reconciling man with God. The whole message of reconciliation is therefore, centered on the love of humanity, God and the death of Christ. In the Scriptures (Romans 5:8), St Paul reminds us that God demonstrates His own love for us in this:’’ While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.’’

Reconciliation for Ugandans should not be a theoretical scan and organised rhetoric, rather a practical care of another’s image and remoulding the dignity of humanity! Building socially just institutions is the practice that converges with democratic peace. It involves replacing violence with institutions based on human rights that include political, civil, social and economic articulations. Reconciliation is cheap when it proposes a compromise that fails to uphold human rights, a critical dimension of justice!

Acknowledgement as submission, is the action by which a body of political officials, recognises victims as having suffered a political injustice, as having been wounded by this injustice, and as being full citizens again. When other citizens affirm this recognition, acknowledgement is enhanced. Disclosing the truth about past injustices has become a standard component of the liberal peace. In an ethic of reconciliation, acknowledgement performs restorations that extend beyond what a right to truth describes!

Reparations are a material payment to victims of political injustices. Usually, it is the government that pays them, though sometimes perpetrators do the same! They may take the form of money, mental and physical health services. Countries like Chile, for instance, agreed to make a sizable reparation to Pinochet’s victims. In rationale, reparations restore the victim to his condition prior to the injustice.

Apologies as a practice of reconciliation is true humility! The primary responsibility belongs to parties involved. In apologizing, parties confess that they committed the wrongful acts, recognise their wrongfulness, take responsibility for their actions and vow not to perform the wrongs again. Apologies in the political context, have grown more common in the recent past!

Forgiveness is another seal to reconciliation and stands in tension with liberal peace. Liberal peace centers on rights, but forgiveness is something to which nobody has a right, rather, it is a gift conferred by the victim.

Advertisement

Forgiveness is an act through which victims renounce justified anger, resentment and claims against rights. In Kenya, President Uhuru Kenyatta and the opposition, exemplified it by tendering their apologies, forgiveness and reconciliation to one another on behalf of their political orders at a national Prayer breakfast! They demonstrated patriotism for the future of their country! Reconciliation remains a divine concept of Easter and justice in essence.