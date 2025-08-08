Record keeping in Uganda: A silent problem demanding urgent action

Records keeping is one of the most critical yet overlooked aspects of business management in Uganda. Despite its central role in ensuring accountability, transparency, and efficient decision making, many companies still treat records management as a secondary task rather than a strategic function. This challenge has left organisations vulnerable to inefficiencies, financial loss, legal risks, and poor service delivery.

As the world continues to advance into the digital era, the importance of adopting effective records keeping practices cannot be overstated. One of the key problems in Ugandan companies for example is the lack of awareness and prioritisation of records management.

In many organisations, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), records are often kept haphazardly, with little regard for proper classification, retention, and retrieval systems.

Critical business documents are frequently stored in piles of paper files without order, making it difficult to access information when needed. This inefficiency not only wastes time but also undermines productivity, as staff spend hours searching for records that should be readily available. Another challenge lies in the limited adoption of digital systems.

The fear of the unknown, coupled with limited financial investment in modern information systems, has kept many businesses stuck in outdated methods.

Consequently, valuable data is often lost due to poor storage conditions, natural disasters or theft. In some cases, organisations have lost years of important records simply because they were stored in weak cabinets, vulnerable to fire, flooding, or termites. Additionally, the lack of skilled personnel in records and information management worsens the problem.

This absence of professional handling leads to mismanagement, duplication of documents, and poor compliance with records retention policies. In the digital era, records keeping is not just about storage but also about accessibility, security, and integration into decision making processes.

Embracing proper records management can significantly transform companies. With digital tools such as cloud storage, electronic document management systems (EDMS), and automated indexing software, organisations can ensure that records are secure, easily retrievable, and well preserved for future use.

Moreover, good records management enhances accountability and transparency. In companies where records are properly maintained, audits and compliance checks are faster and more accurate, reducing the chances of fraud and financial mismanagement.

Another advantage of embracing records management in this digital age is improved efficiency. With well-organised digital records, employees can quickly retrieve information, make informed decisions, and respond to clients promptly. This not only improves customer satisfaction but also builds organisational credibility and competitiveness.

Furthermore, digital records management supports business continuity. In times of crisis, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, companies that had already digitised their records found it easier to transition to remote work. It is therefore crucial that Ugandan companies overcome the traditional mindset that views records management as a burden.

Instead, they should treat it as an investment that ensures long-term stability and growth. This involves training staff in records management practices, investing in digital systems, and instituting policies that guide the creation, storage, retention, and disposal of records. In conclusion, records keeping remains a significant problem in many Ugandan companies due to neglect, over-reliance on manual systems, and lack of skilled personnel.

However, in today’s digital era, embracing proper records management is no longer optional but necessary. It guarantees efficiency, transparency, security, and sustainability. Companies that invest in digital records management will not only reduce risks but also strengthen their competitive edge in an increasingly knowledge-driven economy.

The writer, Jackline Chekwech, is an information scientist.