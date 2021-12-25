Rectify exam gaps to eliminate cheating

Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) withheld results of 2,220 candidates who sat for the 2020 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE).

Accordingly, this number is higher than results withheld for the 2019 PLE candidates. In 2019, results of 1,512 candidates were withheld.

Academic cheating can be defined as a dishonest action with the element of deceiving to obtain benefits or superiority from other students or schools. Cheating in examinations is not unique to Uganda. It transpires in every country worldwide and it is not a new phenomenon.

Of late, Internet and social media, as vibrant communication channel, have been largely used to circulate examination papers and questions across to learners. It is also alleged that some schools still have hidden examination rooms, which make it easy for them to cheat. Uneb recommends schools to have their gates open during the examination period, but some don’t.

Previously, many writers have probably rightly accused school owners and head teachers of perpetrating the vice due to the pressure for excellent grades from parents. Indeed, our society seems to promote that you should do whatever it takes to win or succeed. When we discuss cheating and integrity as educationalists, some of my colleagues are quick to point out that everybody cheats. They aren’t disturbed by this.

But students also cheat because of the pressure to succeed. They also cheat because they’ve seen it modeled by their parents and other-would-be role models in society like politicians. They cheat because cheating is so common that they don’t even think of it as cheating anymore. They don’t even think it’s wrong.

The examination system that also values letter grades or a test scores far more than they value actual learning is also to blame. Students unfortunately have grown up in this educational system and now are disengaged, disillusioned, and overwhelmed due to the pressures that surround it.

Recently, Parliament passed the Uneb Bill with very clear punishments on those who cheat exams or abet cheating. But that may not be enough. While Uneb catches some cheaters, many are not caught. We must, therefore, devise other means to eliminate cheating.

As parents, we talk to our children about drinking, drugs, sex, but how many of us talk to them about cheating? Cheating is an epidemic in our schools and universities and its consequences are severe.

It will most definitely take the efforts, not only of the students but also of every adult to break the chain of cheating. Parents need to teach their children at an early age that cheating is wrong.

Teachers must inform students what constitutes academic dishonesty and be more vigilant about catching cheaters. Parents also need to be honest with themselves about whether they might be putting too much pressure on their children to succeed at school. They can explain to their kids that while ambition is fine, honesty and integrity are more important than academic success achieved through deceit.

Reports that government is planning to overhaul exams system is good news that should be supported by all education loving citizens in Uganda.

According to the media reports, the Ministry of Education and Sports has embarked on developing a policy that will see major changes in curriculum, assessment from pre-primary up to the higher levels of secondary education. Hopefully, the new policy proposals on assessment will recommend the blended system – where national examinations results can be complemented with classroom assessment information, teachers’ views, student personal statements, interviews and extracurricular activities to determine educational pathways into upper secondary, and tertiary education.