Redefining masculinity does not diminish manhood

Masculinity has long been defined by dominance, control, and emotional suppression, thereby harming men and society. This view normalised violence and gender inequality. However, masculinity grounded in accountability and shared responsibility can be a powerful, positive force that strengthens our humanity and promotes equality.

Traditional masculinity, defined by control, dominance, and emotional suppression, imposes profound social and personal costs. It perpetuates violence, exacerbates mental health issues, fractures relationships, and reinforces gender inequality.

By discouraging emotional expression, it isolates men and fosters harm. Moreover, violence driven by such norms drains public resources and hinders sustainable development.

Redefining masculinity is not merely beneficial; it is imperative. Embracing values such as empathy, accountability, and shared responsibility is essential to healing individuals, strengthening families, and fostering safer, more equitable societies. This journey is not without resistance. Patriarchy clings to old power, and backlash is real, but so is hope.

When men are seen not as enemies in the fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), but as allies who dismantle oppressive systems and build inclusive communities, progress is possible. True masculinity lies not in control, but in the strength to nurture, protect, and coexist. This shift strengthens manhood rather than threaten it.

Promoting peaceful masculinity improves men’s well-being, allowing them to express emotion, seek support, and share responsibilities. This leads to less stress, better mental health, deeper relationships, and benefits society. Change is stirring like a storm beneath still waters, unstoppable and rising worldwide, including in Africa.

Transformative efforts prove that masculinity can promote peace and equality. Positive masculinity programmes, mentorship for boys, parenting initiatives, and gender-transformative approaches can redefine masculinity. In Uganda, Ronald, a 26-year-old mentor from Nebbi, once believed “a real man disciplines with a firm hand.”

After joining the Positive Masculinity Programme, he now teaches boys that strength is listening, caring, and controlling anger: “Strength is not violence; it’s knowing how to stop it.”

In Rwanda, former combatants join healing circles to speak openly about trauma. One said: “I used to believe crying was a weakness. Now I know tears are a beginning, not an end.” This evolution is essential for peaceful, safe societies. When men embrace accountability and dialogue, they empower women and girls, fellow men and boys.

In Uganda, the Mentoring and Empowerment Programme for Young Women (MEMPROW) engaged cultural leaders who began working at the household level, resulting in healthier families and boys who grow up knowing love and labour are shared. In Kenya, a father’s initiative encourages dads to actively participate in caregiving and housework.

Even at the policy level, change is visible. In South Africa, the Sonke Gender Justice Network trains male community leaders to advocate against domestic violence and promote respectful relationships. One facilitator noted: “We’re not just changing how men act, we’re changing how they see themselves.”

In post-war Liberia, male survivors of violence joined peace-building efforts, realising reconciliation begins with responsibility. Many now mentor boys away from gangs toward healing. As peace activist Leymah Gbowee said, “You can never leave footprints that last if you are always walking on tiptoe. Peace is not a woman’s job; it is everyone’s duty, including our sons, brothers, and husbands.”

A new masculinity is emerging, one rooted in justice, dignity, and peace, and its success depends on collective action, not men alone.

Governments, civil society, educators, religious and cultural leaders, and families must unite to promote a model that heals rather than harms.

By investing in gender-transformative education, supporting empathetic, non-violent upbringing, and promoting community dialogue, we can build a safer, more equitable future anchored in peaceful, positive, and progressive masculinity.

Redefining masculinity does not diminish manhood; it unlocks its greatest power for justice, peace, and shared power. It builds a society where men and women coexist in dignity, driving community transformation together.

Rooted in emotional intelligence and human rights, masculinity becomes a bold force for unity, not domination. It’s not a loss of power, but a redefinition that uplifts and honours. Reimagined with purpose, masculinity can shape a more just and peaceful world.

Ms Immaculate N. Mukasa, Member of the Global Peace Network, Women Waging Peace, and Executive Director, MEMPROW



