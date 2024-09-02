Redefining supply chain success

The landscape of supply chain management has evolved dramatically, and as someone deeply involved in this space, I have seen firsthand how the traditional, transactional approach is no longer effective. Today, the key to sustainable growth lies in collaboration and mutual support, not just getting the lowest price.

Historically, companies focused on securing raw materials or services at the lowest possible cost, often overlooking the challenges their suppliers faced. While cost-effective in the short term, this approach led to strained relationships and rigid supply chains, making it difficult to adapt to market changes.

The Covid-19 pandemic starkly exposed the vulnerabilities of these outdated models, highlighting the need for a more resilient approach.

The modern supply chain now demands collaboration. Companies must recognise that their success is intertwined with that of their suppliers. This shift means investing in suppliers’ capabilities and wellbeing, ensuring they can meet evolving demands and maintain high standards.

Data supports this collaborative approach. A 2023 McKinsey & Company report shows that companies actively supporting their suppliers are 1.5 times more likely to achieve significant cost savings and twice as likely to innovate with new products. At MTN Uganda, we have taken proactive steps to support our suppliers, understanding that a strong supply chain is essential for our success.

Recently, we hosted a supplier conference, where we engaged our suppliers on critical topics such as capital management, tax administration, invoicing, and technology adoption. Additionally, we provide ongoing training and link our suppliers to financial institutions, helping them secure funding for projects while awaiting payments. These initiatives strengthen our suppliers’ operational capabilities and contribute to the overall growth and sustainability of the supply chain, benefiting both parties.

We are not alone in this . Other companies have implemented programmes to support smallholder farmers supplying their raw materials. By providing training on sustainable farming practices, access to finance, and technological support, they have created a more stable supply chain, improved product quality, and fostered stronger supplier relationships.

Sustainability is a crucial driver behind this shift. Consumers today demand ethically-sourced and environmentally-friendly products, and companies are increasingly held accountable for their entire supply chain’s practices. Supporting suppliers in adopting sustainable methods is no longer optional—it is essential for modern business.

Technology also plays a pivotal role in this new era of supply chain management. Digital tools and platforms enable better communication, transparency, and efficiency across the supply chain. We leverage these technologies to monitor supplier performance in real-time, identify risks, and provide targeted support. However, we also recognise that smaller suppliers may lack the resources to invest in these technologies independently. This is where our support becomes crucial, helping them access shared platforms and offering financial assistance when needed.

The evolution of supply chains presents both challenges and opportunities. By supporting our suppliers, we are not just securing operations but also contributing to a more resilient, sustainable, and ethical global economy. This collaborative approach benefits everyone—from suppliers to consumers—and positions businesses to thrive in a complex, interconnected world.

The time to embrace this change is now. Companies that prioritise nurturing their supply chains, investing in supplier development, and embracing sustainability will be the ones to succeed in this new era.