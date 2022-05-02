Reflecting on critical role of veterinarians

On April 30, we celebrated the 22nd World Veterinary Day. Created by the World Veterinary Association (WVA). This annual event is key in raising public awareness about the significant contributions of veterinarians to the health of both animals and humans.

The commemoration underlines the fundamental role of veterinarians in safeguarding animal welfare, food safety and security, safe world trade in animals and animal products as well as protecting public health and environment.

Veterinarians work for the direct benefit and welfare of all animals, but also to protect human health (One Health Approach).

The One Health Approach refers to the concept that humans, animals, and the world are strongly linked. In brief, the health of humans, animals and that of environment should not be addressed separately.

To emphasise the role of veterinary professionals in preserving public health, research reveals that as the human population continues to grow and our relationship with animals continue to change thus appreciating the linkages of people, animals, and the environment is more critical to our collective health and safety.

Experts estimate that more than two-thirds of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases are vector-borne or zoonotic, and that most of these zoonoses originate from wildlife, the recent Covid-19 pandemic, H3N8 bird flu, Ebola among others continue to be connected with human interaction with animals. This is why the works of wildlife vets like Dr Gladys Kalema, who started conservation through public health to mitigate disease transfer from wildlife to communities, are critical. However, veterinary sacrifices are among the less documented.

Veterinary services and their legislation in Uganda covering animal diseases control, drugs and professionals are all geared towards protecting the health of animals, improving animal production, protecting human health and the environment.

Veterinarians also play a key role in advancing food security and economic health especially in economies like ours where agriculture is the backbone.

Key is that livestock is an important component of this critical sector as it is the source of socio-economic status of the small and medium-hold farmers. Over 2.2 million Ugandan households are employed in this subsector contributes more than 9 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Through their work, veterinarians contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals; to reduce poverty and ensure zero hunger, good health, and economic growth, by supporting healthy, productive and resilient animal and human communities.

As we celebrate their incredible role, it is prudent we reflect on the challenges they encounter while delivering their service.

Hurdles vets face include poor transport facilitation that limits their movement to reach out to the farmers, lack of proper disease diagnostic facilities to aid treatments, lack of hospitals and very few animal clinics which greatly affect effective diagnosis and treatment, among others.

The most stressing challenge is the big work load/ ratio of farmer to vets.

According to Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) reports, the recommended ratio of extension worker to farmer is 1:500 yet the current ratio is 1:1,800. This is not only making their work difficult but has left farmers with no choice but to be “doctors” of their animals thus promoting self-medication that poses both economical and public health issues like treatment failures, drug resistance, residues of drugs in foods of animal origin, which risks public health and at times death of the animals. The workload-ration has also created gaps in the profession leading to emergence of quacks who are not only cornning the farmers but worsening on-farm drug misuse.

The above challenges together with other professional hazards such as risks of contracting zoonotic diseases, accidents from tools used , injuries from animals they treat ,among others, make their life-saving profession a sacrificial service.

The National Drug Authority (NDA) does not only value the priceless role played by veterinary professionals in supporting the regulation of animal drugs, but also their contribution in handling the entire health needs of our animals. NDA remains committed to working with the MAAIF, Uganda Veterinary Association, and other stakeholders in improving veterinary services in Uganda.