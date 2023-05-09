Reflection on causes, and consequences of conflict

I recently wrote a commentary in the Monitor about involving communities in peacebuilding. A reader contacted me and provided me with feedback on the matter.

Mr Kaddu from Namagoma wanted to let me know that peace cannot be built without addressing root causes of the conflicts, the way there will always be fire if we do not take care of the matchbox. He stated that in today’s world, where quick fixes are often preferred over long-term solutions, it is easy to overlook the importance of addressing the root causes of problems.

Mr Kaddu’s feedback reminded me of the importance of addressing root causes in all areas of life. In personal relationships, we may argue with our partner about a particular behaviour they exhibit, without ever taking the time to understand why they are behaving that way.

We focus on the symptom without addressing the root cause - the underlying emotion or need that is driving the behaviour. In global politics, we see leaders reacting to crises without ever addressing the underlying issues.

It requires a willingness to engage with complex issues and to challenge simplistic explanations. As Hannah Arendt argued, democracy requires active participation from citizens. We cannot simply rely on our leaders to solve our problems for us. We must be willing to engage with complex issues and to hold our leaders accountable for addressing root causes.

In the context of peace building, Mr Kaddu’s feedback highlights the importance of addressing root causes of conflicts. We must be willing to engage with complex issues, such as poor leadership, corruption, and poverty, in order to create lasting solutions to conflict. This requires a sincere inward looking and a willingness to face hard facts.

In the context of the Great Lakes Region, ignoring the root causes or paying lip service without sincere actions have had devastating consequences, particularly in terms of infrastructure destruction, trade disruption, and loss of livelihoods. The Genocide against Tutsis in 1994 in Rwanda which had significant consequences for the Great Lakes region of Africa.

In addition to the loss of an estimated 1,000,000 lives, the genocide led to the displacement of millions of people, both within Rwanda and in neighbouring countries. This influx of refugees contributed to the destabilisation of governments and the exacerbation of conflicts throughout the region The conflict in South Sudan has led to the displacement of millions of people and has had a significant impact on neighbouring countries, including Uganda, which has received over 1.3 million refugees.

Ignoring root causes of conflicts has led to the erosion of democracy and to a loss of trust in the ability of regional organisations, such as the African Union and the East African Community, to effectively mediate conflicts and promote peace in the region.

Mr Kaddu’s feedback was a valuable reminder of the importance of reflecting on our past so that we do not repeat the same mistakes. This requires a willingness to engage with complex issues and to challenge simplistic explanations.

As we move forward, we must be mindful of the consequences of failing to address root causes and be willing to invest in sustainable solutions.