Reflections on a career in academia

Yet, once in a long while I have to seek the indulgence of my editors, and indeed you the readers, the real owners of this space, to write about something personal. Even then, there has to be a sound rationale that links a personal story to the public good and interest. I hope I will succeed in making the case. Here it is.

Many readers may not know this: I am employed at North Carolina State University, USA, in the department of political science. I hold a joint appointment in the Africana programme Studies (African and African-American).

I teach international and comparative politics focussing especially on mother-continent, Africa. In addition to teaching, in fact the core aspect of my job, I research and write about political issues. I also render solicited and unsolicited service to the University, the academic community and indeed the world at large.

Earlier this week, I received a letter from my Chancellor informing me that the Board of Trustees of the University of North Carolina system, which oversees all public universities in the state of North Carolina, had approved my application for early promotion to the rank of Associate Professor with tenure, meaning life-time appointment.

Getting tenured, as it’s technically called, basically meaning getting a life-time job, is considered the most critical and consequential achievement in the American university academe. It’s an accomplishment reflecting excellence in teaching, scholarship and service, and confers a special privilege – permanent job security.

I am not sure that mine came as a result of excellence, but it came earlier than usual – I still had two years left on my ‘tenure clock’ before I would have been expected to be tenured or to leave the position.

This development found me in the cold conditions of the mountains of the Western Cape, South Africa, from where I have been concentrating on some reading and writing. So I am unable to celebrate with my family and friends in Uganda and the United States.

But I thought I should use this moment to yet again reflect on the essence of scholarship and the distinct social responsibility I believe should come with a career in academia.

An academic career carries with it some unique privileges and distinct advantages. The norm and principle of academic freedom grants university lecturers and professors the kind of working conditions and environment not found in other professions.

Academic freedom includes the independence to determine the content to teach, the kind of research questions to pursue and the exercise of free thought inside and outside the ivory tower. In practice, this means that a scholar, especially one holding a life-time appointment in the university, occupies a most unique social position that enables him/her to freely impart knowledge inside the iron walls of the ivory tower but also contribute to confronting key social questions.

At a minimum, this is how I conceive of my own responsibility as an academic. It is the spirit in which I have written this column every week, without fail, since 2018 and before that, wrote for The Observer since 2013.

An academic should not only be an excellent scholar publishing cutting edge research in highly ranked outlets of their field, and imparting knowledge to students; these roles are crucial but not enough.

In some form, academics have to engage with the wider society, whether through research that informs important policy debates or the dissemination of ideas that shape social change or through serving as a public intellectual who directly speaks to the issues of the day.

I have always thought that my own role lies in the latter even though I have never thought of myself as a public intellectual in the strict sense of the word. From the privileged location of the academe, a scholar is able to speak freely and forcefully against injustice and in defence of the common good, to especially denounce the excesses of the powerful and speak truth to power.