Prime

Reflections on a January day: Two liberations and an appointment

Prof Sejjaaka is country team leader at Abacus Business School.

By  Samuel Sejjaaka

What you need to know:

This week, after an interlude of 36 years, I was appointed chairman of the board of Monitor

I am writing this on January 25 and I am remembering two events that are indelibly etched in our history, albeit which the majority of Ugandans living today never witnessed. I too only witnessed them in the context of a bystander, rather than as an actor. You the reader may be able to reflect on their uncanny resemblance and how far we have come.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.