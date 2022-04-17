Reflections on Easter

In the liturgical calendar today is Easter Sunday, a day on which Christians worldwide celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

The rising of Jesus from the grave is the most important event in Christian belief and is enshrined in the Apostles’ Creed which in modern parlance is the equivalent of a “mission statement” of the one, holy, catholic and apostolic Church.

According to the Apostles’ Creed, Jesus Christ “… suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died and was buried. He descended to the dead. On the third day he rose again. He ascended into heaven, and is seated at the right hand of the Father.”

The resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead is a central theme and pillar of Christianity, Christian doctrine and our faith in God the Father, the Son and Holy Spirit.

Of the resurrection the apostle Paul writes to the Church at Corinth as follows: “If there is no resurrection of the dead, then not even Christ has been raised. And if Christ has not been raised, our preaching is useless and so is your faith.” 1 Corinthians 15: 13-14 (NIV)

“And if Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile; you are still in your sins. Then those also who have fallen asleep in Christ are lost. If only for this life we have hope in Christ, we are to be pitied more than all men. But Christ has indeed been raised from the dead, the first fruits of those who have fallen asleep. For since death came through a man the resurrection of the dead comes also through a man. For as in Adam all die, so in Christ all will be made alive.” 1 Corinthians 15: 17-22 (NIV)

Before his conversion as Paul, Saul of Tarsus was a notorious and ruthless persecutor of Christians. Although he was not one of the 12 disciples, by the grace of God the apostle Paul did more to implement Jesus Christ’s great commission than any of the disciples. He wrote much of the New Testament.

There is no better evidence and proof that an event actually happened than the testimony of an eyewitness.

When apostle Paul wanted to substantiate the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, he did not only refer to one credible witness, but also mentioned hundreds, including himself, who was initially sceptical about the fact that Jesus of Nazareth rose three days after he died on the cross at Golgotha.

I visited Golgotha in 1998 during a memorable visit and pilgrimage to Israel.

At the material time when Paul wrote his first letter to the Corinthians, many of the eyewitnesses were still alive and if anybody doubted the resurrection of Jesus Christ and demanded evidence it was readily available.

So the resurrection is not fake news or a fable, but a historical fact just like the crucifixion of Jesus on the cross. Jewish historian Josephus wrote about the events of that time. He is risen indeed.

For Paul the resurrection of Jesus Christ is of primary importance, so much so that the entire ministry of the Gospel hangs on it.