Reflections on Justice Mugambe’s conviction

The recent jailing of Justice Lydia Mugambe, a distinguished former judge of the High Court of Uganda, by UK authorities on allegations of modern slavery and human trafficking, has divided many Ugandans’ opinions.

Justice Mugambe is not just a respected jurist; she is a woman whose career has been defined by fairness, compassion, and an unyielding dedication to human dignity. It is, therefore, both deeply unsettling that such accusations would be brought against her by a domestic worker whom she had supported for years, both in Uganda and after taking her to the United Kingdom.

Could what appears on the surface to be a case of legal wrongdoing, upon closer examination, be seen as a betrayal of trust? Reports indicate that the maid, whose identity is protected, was taken to the UK by Justice Mugambe and housed, fed, and supported not just as an employee, but almost as a member of the family.

Justice Mugambe paid for her upkeep, provided financial support to her family in Uganda, and ensured her personal needs were catered to. Yet, in the UK, the maid filed a complaint alleging exploitative working conditions — triggering a criminal process that has now seen the former judge imprisoned and publicly humiliated. Is this a simple case of exploitation, or does it expose the risks faced by many Ugandans who extend help informally?

It is difficult to ignore the growing number of cases, especially abroad, where domestic workers have turned against their employers, sometimes as a way of gaining legal status, financial compensation, or asylum. The UK Modern Slavery Act, 2015, under which Justice Mugambe was charged, defines modern slavery broadly. It focuses on conditions such as control, long working hours, restricted movement, and lack of legal pay.

It makes no exceptions based on the generosity or intentions of the accused. In UK courts, perception often outweighs context. In contrast, many Ugandans operate within communal cultures, where help is given freely, obligations are informal, and support often comes without written contracts or employment terms. Justice Mugambe, like many, may have trusted the maid with familial familiarity. Uganda’s Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2009, also criminalises labour exploitation and human trafficking.

However, it also recognises intent, deception, and abuse of power as essential elements of the crime. Where a domestic worker is treated fairly, not misled, and provided for, Ugandan law would be unlikely to view such an arrangement as trafficking. Unfortunately, not all foreign legal systems give similar weight to context and cultural nuance.

Justice Mugambe’s actions, from all indications, were not born of malice but of kindness. In my opinion, her relationship with the maid was one of empowerment, not abuse.

The maid was not only cared for materially, but her family also benefited, a fact that should not be forgotten even in legal analysis. Yet the reality is that in foreign jurisdictions, acts of goodwill are not enough. Legal frameworks abroad demand formal contracts, work permits, and documentation.

Where these are lacking, even a saintly helper can be painted as a villain. Justice Mugambe’s case should be a wake-up call not just for those who exploit, but for those who help without legal safeguards. Many Ugandans abroad employ relatives, friends, or acquaintances informally, often out of sympathy. But in today’s legal environment, such help can be misinterpreted or weaponised.

The writer, Tasha Mwigarire, is a Ugandan lawyer and advocate of the High Court of Kenya.