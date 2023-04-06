Reflections on NEMA’s trashcan requirement

By the time of this publication, National Environment Management (NEMA) would have commenced enforcement of its express penalty scheme that had been set to take effect on April 1, 2023. My friend and colleague, Bernard Oundo, the President of Uganda Law Society, sparred with NEMA officials in back and forth exchanges over imposition of fines and penalties contending that these fines are not rooted in the law.

We hear that on the eve of the enforcement date, as though NEMA were testing the waters, it reportedly suspended the senseless requirement coming on the heels of mounting a legal challenge by ULS.

Whatever may have motivated NEMA to roll back its intended enforcement is something else but what is clear though is that for as long as the law is still on the books, it can always be revived at any time.

In examining its two-page press release issued on March 21, 2023, nowhere in the enabling law does NEMA point to an express statutory requirement compelling automobile drivers using the highways to carry and or install trashcans as a means of meeting the law’s rational purpose, which is maintaining the sanitary condition of the vehicle and the waste generated therein.

As a constitutional matter, aside from the opposition put forward by ULS over imposition of a punishment for an offence not statutorily defined, much more important is that at stake is the manner of enforcement of the inspection by NEMA to verify compliance with the ends of the law.

An inspection of automobiles for investigatory purposes not related to traffic, use of the highway or the mechanical and or safety condition of a motor vehicle, is nothing but a “search” within the meaning of the law.

NEMA fails to articulate if the much-touted National Environment Act No. 5 of 2019 and or the intent of parliament in empowering it to carry out random inspections of automobiles using the highway gives it any express or implied powers to conduct warrantless searches of people’s personal effects. Shouldn’t NEMA know that to conduct an inspection for investigatory purposes, for the inspection itself and the ancillary penalty imposed based on the inspection, for the two to be constitutionally valid the inspection has to be grounded on a valid search warrant.

While the statute presumptively may permit NEMA to conduct inspections of automobiles, it is another thing altogether had the statute specifically exempted NEMA from first obtaining a search warrant.

For instance, one might ask themselves why universally traffic cops don’t require a search warrant to look into the trunk of your motor vehicle or your glove compartment when conducting a routine check for drunk drivers or upon a traffic stop for malfunctioning brake lights or for bad driving which oftentimes may end up in a warrantless search of the entire car itself including the trunk and yet hold NEMA to a different set of standards?

On the one hand, one deals with use of the highway by users of a moving/fleeing object (your motor vehicle) and on the other hand, NEMA’s trashcan requirement has nothing to do with combating bad or dangerous road use as opposed to ensuring sanitation standards.

We have seen notices around the city warning members of the public from peeing in open public places saying tofuka wano with fines, as an enforcement measure, may NEMA require such bad actors to walk with potties to answer nature’s call as part of preserving our environment? Who knows!

But as an aside, in case you had the benefit of reading NEMA’s press release, it says that imposition of fines as express penalties is voluntary, leaving the flexibility to the offending motorist to choose between paying a fine or being prosecuted.

Assuming that were true, where in the world is prosecutorial discretion (the choice whether or not to prosecute) left in the hands of the wrongdoer whether or not the offense committed is a minor infraction or a serious one?

My understanding of NEMA’s enforcement action does not comport with the constitutional search warrant requirement let alone being the complainant, judge and jury in its own cause. It all smacks of governmental overreach from the go.