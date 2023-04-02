Reflections on significance of Palm Sunday

In the Liturgical or Church calendar, today is Palm Sunday which commemorates Jesus Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem. Jesus rode majestically on a donkey unlike kings of ancient days who rode on mighty horses. Palm Sunday marks the beginning of the “Holy Week” which includes Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter, the day on which Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the grave. The momentous events of the week whose climax is Easter are recorded in the four Gospels of the Holy Bible.

In many Churches the processional hymn of today will be a great song titled, “Ride on! Ride on in majesty!” whose first stanza reads: “Ride on! Ride on in majesty! Hark! All the tribes of Hosanna cry! O Saviour meek, pursue thy road, with palms and scattered garments strowed.”

The last stanza reads: “Ride on! Ride on in majesty! In lowly pomp ride on to die; Bow thy meek head to mortal pain, Then take, O God, thy power, and reign.”

In the Gospel of Luke, the disciple writes that Jesus rode on a donkey “which no one had ever ridden.” This was a maiden journey for the lucky animal.

“When he came near the place where the road goes down the Mount of Olives, the whole crowd of disciples began joyfully to praise God in loud voices for all the miracles they had seen: Blessed is the king who comes in the name of the Lord! Peace in heaven and glory in the highest! Some of the Pharisees in the crowd said to Jesus, ‘Teacher, rebuke your disciples!’ I tell you, he replied, “If they keep quiet, the stones will cry out.” Luke 19: 37-40 (NIV).

According to the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem was in fulfilment of the prophecy of Zechariah; “Rejoice greatly, O Daughter of Zion! Shout, Daughter of Jerusalem! See, your king comes to you, righteous and having salvation, gentle and riding on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a donkey.” Zechariah 9: 9 (NIV). I had the pleasure to visit Jerusalem in 1998.

The solemn event of this week is Good Friday, the day on which Christians remember the agony and painful crucifixion of Jesus Christ. On this dark day Jesus humbled himself and became obedient to death, even death on the cross. Jesus Christ’s sacrificial death on the cross for the forgiveness of our sins is the eternal evidence of God’s abundant and everlasting love for us.

The events of Holy Week are of great significance for all Christians. May we follow the example Jesus set in humility, obedience, servant leadership and willingness to sacrifice his life for others. According to Matthew, the crowds that escorted Jesus to Jerusalem shouted: “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest!” Hosanna means “come and save us”.

Palm Sunday affords a golden opportunity for us to look forward, not in fear, but with hope, despite the agony, pain, suffering and uncertainty which faces most Ugandans and Africans. Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, came to save humankind. By the power of the cross the risen Christ will free and save believers from the tyranny of sin.

On a personal note, Good Friday reminds me of the last day on earth of my beloved mother, Martha Yada (RIP), who passed away on Good Friday of 2003, some 20 years ago. It was a sad and happy day for me and our bereaved family.

I would like to thank God for her exemplary life, her abiding and unconditional love for us and her Christian witness. Only God loves me more than my mother. May her soul rest in eternal peace!