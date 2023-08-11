Reflections on World Bank’s financing freeze

The announcement by the World Bank that they would halt all funding to future Ugandan projects in the preservation of the lenders’ values and policies came with its usual barrage of public debate.

Majority of it was deeply homophobic and incensed. It cut at the hems of early cold war politics where an iron curtain sharply divided communist from capitalist states. It didn’t help, indeed, that the multilateral lender was already carrying its fair share of justified baggage on its lending culture to developing countries and the very sore fact that poverty, in all its forms and definitions, has remained embedded in societies where the bank has thrown both money and institutions at the problem.

It's a matter of fact, that the newly passed Anti Homosexuality law in Uganda has major public appeal. Not total – but major public appeal. In a country with 9 in 10 religious people, conservative traditionalists, and a moribund political elite that can neither be accused of ‘je ne sais quoi’ nor careful calibration of political interests, such a law can definitely find a home.

It is also a fact that the law is vehemently contested both locally and internationally – but mostly internationally. There are liberals that oppose the law as an affront to freedoms guaranteed by the constitution and rights inherent to being human, there are centrists who oppose the radical notion that the state should have a say on who people have sex with and there are rationalists who see no importance in the law a tool for moral policing.

Those competing tendencies in society will be resolved by the courts of law pretty soon.

What’s worrisome though is that the net effects of the law are non-discriminative in their targeting. An unbothered Mukasa in Bulemezi will switch on his lights to no power soon because the rural electrification powering his house is no longer enjoying the risks a pool fund like the IFC took on Uganda’s electricity. His children may find their local school shutting down, one missing chalk piece at a time and he may wonder why the road, promised across elections, is never really getting its tarmac.

It is the nature of other peoples’ money. When you take it, you carry the values they carry – or at least share them. The rational thought that should accompany borrowing from the World Bank should be that there are values we share and those we don’t and that the power balance between the lender and the recipient of aid is so tweaked against the recipient that they ought to carefully navigate the statement of their interests – particularly, when those interests aren’t nationally shared back home.

There is an argument that has emerged from the suspension of aid that Uganda can possibly use the meagre resources left with it and carry out austerity measures. Those who propound it are politically correct but so economically defunct of data and examples of the failures of austerity globally.

Rationally thinking, whichever lender government turns to, or whatever ‘Indian’ the Ugandan government intends to win against, there are no positive effects with propounding pariah status. No country, not even amongst the contending multipolar powers of the US and China, thwarts its doors to the nature of public finance that the World Bank offers.