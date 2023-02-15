Refugee interventions should promote self-reliance

Uganda has witnessed a great refugee influx with the country currently hosting over 1.5 million forced migrants as of January 31, 2023 on Office of the Prime Minister and UNHCR’s Comprehensive Refugee Response Portal.

Uganda has been applauded for her open-door policy as it is home to forced migrants from over 10 countries, with 857,322 (57.1 percent) coming from the Republic of South Sudan, 680,549 (32.0 percent) from the Democratic Republic of Congo and 62,169 (4.1 percent) coming from the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Despite this refugee influx, the Department of Refugees at the Office of the Prime Minister, UNHCR, and other partners in refugee management have visibly witnessed a reduction or cut in funding towards the provision of services to the refugee and host communities. This has eventually translated into cutbacks on access to clean water and sanitation services, food rations, quality health services, legal and community-based protection services. By September 2022, it was reported that a total sum of $360 million had been raised for partners involved in Uganda’s Refugee Response despite the growing needs of the refugee and host communities thus leaving a gap of $ 440 million.

In a bid to curb dependency on donations, which were gradually reducing, Uganda adopted three durable solutions namely: voluntary repatriation to the country of origin in safety and dignity, resettlement to a third country, and local integration in the country of asylum. These three durable solutions would guide Uganda toward implementing lasting and sustainable interventions for refugees.

With a particular interest in local integration, it is important to note that it goes way beyond acquiring the nationality of one’s country of asylum and stretches to inclusion in all cultural, social, legal, and economic dimensions of the hosting state. Therefore, this calls for mass empowerment through continuous capacity building for both refugees and nationals in the host communities until that point where they can be self-reliant.

Uganda is blessed with progressive refugee policies like the Refugees Act of 2006 and the Refugee Regulations of 2010 which protect and uphold the rights and freedoms of forced migrants and asylum seekers. Key amongst these is freedom of movement, the right to seek employment, and education, which are key contributors to achieving self-reliance.

The Department of Refugees at the Office of the Prime Minister together with UNHCR and its partners should ensure that there is development and implementation of vocational skills, training, employment, and language training programmes for forced migrants and host communities. Currently, key actors in refugee management like Refugee Law Project have initiated English For Adults classes where Refugees have been taught how to read and write in the English language, so as to ease their integration in the community. Similarly, through its livelihood programmes, ALIGHT (Formerly American Refugee Committee) has become popular for its livelihood programmes where forced migrants living in various refugee settlements are equipped and supported with basic agricultural skills for survival.

If Uganda’s refugee management partners focused on promoting self-reliance amongst refugees, the refugee community would witness the increased ability of economically vulnerable refugees to raise their own incomes, enhanced quality of life, good governance, and rapid economic transformation.

David Iribagiza is a lawyer and refugeerights activist at ALIGHT.