Refugees, migration and Uganda’s democratic journey

Uganda has always been a nation of crossroads. From the caravans of ivory and salt that once wound their way across the Rift Valley to the modern highways of Elegu and Mpondwe, movement is stitched into our national identity. Migration is not new or alien, it is a constant that even shapes how we farm, trade, marry, and even govern.

Today, with over 1.9 million refugees from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Rwanda, Eritrea and beyond, Uganda finds itself carrying one of the heaviest refugee responsibilities in the world. As the 2026 elections approach, this reality forces us to think about their place in Uganda’s democratic movement, and how they, without casting a vote, influence the country’s electoral democracy.

On the surface, the answer seems simple: they do not vote, they do not stand for office, they do not campaign. The Refugees Act of 2006 draws a clear legal line. But democracy, if it is only measured in ballots, is a thin thing. Uganda’s democracy, like its society, is lived in the markets and churches long before it comes to the ballot box.

In these everyday spaces, refugees and migrants are not outsiders but neighbours. They farm side by side with Ugandan hosts, they make and sell products in the same markets, they rent houses, marry into families, and send their children to Ugandan schools. In their work and lives, they expand the civic conversation, long before the electoral roll.

The economic contribution of refugees in Uganda makes their presence even harder to ignore. While the government does not “earn” from refugees through taxation in the conventional sense, their participation in local economies creates new markets, new activities, and fresh income streams for both refugees and hosts.

Refugee entrepreneurs, whether running small restaurants, carpentry workshops, or small hair salons, often hire locals alongside fellow refugees, circulating money, creating jobs, and expanding trade routes that extend across borders. In this way, their small enterprise feeds into the general democratic base, because economic participation always deepens the demand for inclusion, accountability, and fair governance.

That is why, even without voting rights, refugees hold indirect political weight, and therefore have the right, like anyone else, to press candidates and local administrators to face questions they might prefer to avoid: Who will fix these market roads? How will hospitals serve swelling populations? How do we avoid tensions between hosts and newcomers? These are not abstract questions, they shape campaign pledges and local governance plans.

In effect, refugees contribute to the very agenda of elections, even if they never mark a ballot paper. But democracy is not only about manifestos and institutions, it is also about the culture of coexistence. When leaders frame refugees as burdens or threats, they stoke the embers of resentment. Subtle xenophobic currents already run through host communities, “they are taking our jobs,” or “they get more help than us.”

These murmurs grow potent where services falter, and if left unchecked, they find louder expression in campaign rhetoric. Migrants, in truth, expand every nation’s democratic horizons. They are a reminder that national identity is not fixed but evolving.

They bring languages, foods, and cultures that enrich civic life, pushing politics toward pluralism rather than parochialism. Their presence compels institutions to think more broadly about justice and fairness. If democracy is about participation and accountability, then refugees are already part of its bloodstream, even if not its ballot. Uganda’s long tradition of hospitality has been praised around the world as fine statecraft.

That dignity is indivisible, and the safety of a South Sudanese child in Bidibidi or a Congolese woman in Nakivale is the foundation of the dignity of national citizens too. To betray that principle is to chip away at the very foundations of democracy itself. The 2026 elections will test leadership as much as our social contract. Migrants are more than bystanders; they are symbols of the kind of democracy Uganda wants to be, its our choice whether to make it fearful and exclusionary, or open and protective.

Mr Rogers Tulyahabwe is a migration and peace and security advocate.

