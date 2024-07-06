Regulatory frameworks to govern the use of technology are essential

The digital age has brought with it a disruption in technologies, especially interlinked technologies like the internet of things, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, robotics, drones, and blockchain.

Their potential is immense in enhancing efficiency, improving service delivery, supporting decision-making, and fostering innovation. However, with this potential come significant technical, ethical, societal and legal challenges which require regulation.

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU)’s Global Symposium for Regulators 2024 (GSR-24), a global platform for knowledge exchange on digital regulation took place in Kampala from July 1 to 4, 2024, under the auspices of the Uganda Communications commission (UCC). The theme “Regulation for Impact”, focused on collaborative regulation, impactful digital transformation, and strengthening partnerships.

Developing regulatory frameworks tailored to govern the use and application of technology is essential for Government and citizens. This entails establishing mechanisms aligned with international efforts and national interests to ensure accountability and provide avenues for litigation and solutions in case of a crisis.

The creation of regulatory sandboxes can facilitate compliance with ethical standards while fostering innovation and responsible application. This aligns well with ITU’s commitment to creating a regulatory environment conducive to innovation while prioritising the safety, privacy, and rights of digital users worldwide.

This year’s symposium addressed regulatory innovation for universal and meaningful connectivity. It also featured thematic sessions covering AI, robotics, climate, space, and digital financial services. For digital transformation to successfully happen, there must be digital education. People should ably use and apply technology in the different facets of their lives.

In Uganda, the five-year Digital Transformation Roadmap (2023-2027), developed by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance with support from UNDP Uganda Country office, which aims at strengthening the implementation of enabling policies and laws to accelerate Uganda’s digital revolution is one of such frameworks.

However, for a country with about 10.3 percent internet users and 2 percent Internet penetration, it is imperative to also bridge the access and skills gap.

The roadmap highlights the fact that by focusing on digital literacy programmes and up-skilling initiatives, the digital transformation roadmap can empower citizens with the necessary digital skills to participate in the digital economy.

Digital technologies can also enhance service delivery in various sectors of the economy like healthcare, education, agriculture, and financial services.

While speaking during the opening ceremony, ITU Secretary General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin said that for 24 years, ITU has been gathering the global regulatory community to tackle pressing issues of today and tomorrow and that this year’s Global Symposium for Regulators couldn’t be more timely.

The Industry Advisory Group on development issues and Private Sector Chief Regulatory Officers’ (IAGDI-CRO), agreed that fostering collaboration and engagement with diverse stakeholders is fundamental to the success of regulation by governments. The engagement has to however be participatory and citizen centred .

For Uganda, the Global Regulators Symposium not only emphasised the pivotal role that regulation plays in shaping an inclusive and sustainable technology eco-system, it showed the importance of responsible policies and governance approaches to amplify the positive impact of emerging technologies. As we continue to innovate, let us regulate for impact.