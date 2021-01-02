Religious leaders have let down Ugandans at a critical moment

By Musaazi Namiti More by this Author

A horrendously bad year has turned its back on us, and we are now in a new year that we hope will probably be better. But we only have hope because there is nothing to suggest that things will look up. We are grappling with two major problems: Covid-19 and the wrong direction Uganda is taking. The latter is more serious, of course, and it is the reason Covid-19 has been haphazardly and half-heartedly managed.

There has been a much higher death toll from Covid-19 than from election-related violence, but if you ask informed, educated Ugandans what they are really worried about, they are not going to tell you it is Covid-19. Yes, the pandemic has killed Ugandans, but that is because it is a new disease with no cure. Its lethal work is only to be expected.

Ugandans are more worried about and saddened by completely avoidable deaths resulting from electoral campaigns. People are being made to pay a huge price for merely competing for political office; journalists are being hounded, harassed, maimed, persecuted and even shot at for trying to show the world what is happening in Uganda. According to Reporters Without Borders, a press freedom NGO, Uganda has fallen 23 places in World Press Freedom Index since the last presidential election in 2016 and is now ranked 125th out of 180 countries.

Things are going horribly wrong, especially for journalists, Opposition politicians and their supporters. The international community has been alarmed and is speaking out and has threatened to punish Ugandans who are supposed to protect fellow Ugandans but are instead using state machinery for coercion and to violate the rights of innocent people.

Amidst all this chaos and mayhem, when everybody who cares about Uganda is speaking out, religious leaders have been noticeably silent, only occasionally issuing vague statements and having useless meetings with politicians who are responsible for the horrible mess we are witnessing.

Some people may ask that what should religious leaders do? They, after all, cannot remove a president from power.

But they can use their influence; they can speak truth to power. They know, for example, that the presidential election is going to be a sham. They know that the Electoral Commission, which is organising the election, is fake because it is not properly constituted and owes allegiance to the politician who appointed it. They know that the Opposition and the Supreme Court proposed a raft of reforms that would enable Uganda to hold free and fair elections.

Why did they not call news conferences way back in 2017 and 2018 and say, for example: “We are going to have a dialogue with the President on the future of Uganda. We care about Uganda as much as the President says he does. We will meet him with leaders of major political parties and tell him that if he still wants to lead Uganda, he should win elections that are free and fair. He should be declared winner by a truly independent Election Commission. And we will push for constitutional amendments to ensure that Uganda gets a truly independent Election Commission.”

Would this be enough for Mr Museveni to do what religious leaders think is good for Uganda? I do not know. But I think it is better than doing nothing. Last week, religious leaders tried to speak out, but what they said left Ugandans in shock. It was simply ludicrous and does not bear repeating. Perhaps that is not surprising at all. Some religious leaders are as rotten as some politicians.

